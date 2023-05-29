EA Motive Iron Man Game Gets Gotham Knights Writer

There have been plenty of big comic book video games over the last several years. Some of them have been good, some of them have been average, and several of them have been rather bad or poorly executed. Yet, despite those woes, companies like EA Motive are doing their best to keep things hopeful by announcing more projects. In the case of EA Motive, they’re making an Iron Man title. That will be interesting as the Marvel characters have only had movie tie-in games, appearances in team-based games, or certain VR adventures. So him doing a fresh solo adventure is something new.

But so far, outside of the studio and the “star of the show,” we know precious little about the game, its story, its mechanics, and more. Of course, we know that EA Motive is highly motivated to make a great title, but we’ve heard such hopes before.

However, now we have a little more context as to who will be working on the writing side of the game, as Ashley Cooper has joined the team in the Senior Writer position. While you don’t have to know her name, you should know that she was one of the many writers who participated in Gotham Knights, a title that came out last year after many years of delays.

I grew up loving superheroes. My earliest writing was making my own comics in elementary school and high school.



If you told 12 year-old me that this is what I'd be doing professionally, she'd lose it.



Thrilled to announce I've joined EA Motive as a Senior Writer on Iron Man! pic.twitter.com/TVo9KmRTB5 — Ashley Cooper (@ashwritesgames) May 29, 2023

As you can see, she’s very happy to be a part of the game with the armored Avenger and will try to give her all.

But there are no doubt some of you who question whether bringing in a writer from the failed DC Comics title is a good idea. Well, it’s complicated. She didn’t write the whole game. Her credits with that title concerned the interactions between some of the four main characters. Cooper specifically worked on the conversations between Tim Drake and the rest of the Bat-Family, including his coming out chat.

So if nothing else, she’s known for working on character dialog and has noted how it was important to her to get the “feel” of the family right.

If Cooper were to apply that to the Iron Man game, we could get some great results. But, obviously, things are still really early in the process if they’re only now hiring a Senior Writer.

Another thing to know is that this could signal more time with Tony Stark versus just being in the suit all the time like certain other games. So that could be beneficial to the game. We’ll just have to wait and see.