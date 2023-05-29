Days of Play 2023 Announced By Sony

It’s almost June, a milestone month for the video game community in the past. The month not only starts the “beginning of summer” but is also viewed by various publishers to be the perfect time for games to be announced. Even with E3 2023 not around, other companies and events are stepping up to pick up the slack. We already know about the Summer Game Fest hosted by Geoff Keighley, and that’s just the start of what you can expect throughout the month. For example, Sony is bringing back a special discount event via Days of Play 2023, where you can get great titles and deals at a lower price.

As the PlayStation Blog notes, the event will start on June 2nd and go to June 12th. So what kind of sales can you expect? Well, if you’re a PlayStation Plus member or want to get a Plus membership, that period would be the perfect time to acquire one. Why? Because 12-month memberships will be 25% off.

Or perhaps you’re someone who is looking for some “gamer gear” to wear out in the world to show off your PlayStation pride? Well, during the event, you can get 20% off certain pieces and free shipping! Plus, you can get free items if you spend a certain amount of money!

Certain days offer special deals. For example, on June 7th, you can get a “buy one, get one half off” deal for sweatshirts and jackets.

Plus, naturally, there will be numerous games on sale via the PlayStation Store. In addition, Sony will drop a special Days of Play 2023 site where you can see all the deals, so stay tuned for that.

It’s a big move for Sony to do things like this. After all, the PS5 is roaring in sales, and some of the higher-ups are already proclaiming that it will do well over 100 million in sales lifetime based on what it’s doing right now.

By putting some items on sale, it might drive up console purchases even further. Then again, if you want to look on the flip side, Sony could use this event to build back up some of the faith they’ve lost, given what happened in the PlayStation Showcase. That event didn’t go as hoped in the eyes of fans, so having lots of sales builds back goodwill.

Either way, the event begins on June 2nd, so check it out when the time comes!