What Games Were Missing From The PlayStation Showcase?

We live in an age of instant gratification. Where we want to see what we want to see right now, and it’s always bad when we don’t see it. For video gamers, this is something we deal with every time one of the major publishers does an “event” where they highlight upcoming titles for the next year or so. We want to know when we will play the next best games and their release dates so we can get ready for them. Unfortunately, the latest PlayStation Showcase dropped a few days ago, and it wasn’t what fans were hoping for in many respects.

For example, while the PlayStation Showcase had plenty of games from a certain point of view, they weren’t shown in a way pleasing to fans. Many of the trailers were just teaser trailers or cinematic ones. For example, there was a heist game that seemed unique, but you couldn’t tell how it was played. Then there was another title that showed gameplay but was a ripoff of a certain beloved Nintendo franchise. Something that fans pointed out and noted it was hard to get excited over because of it.

But even if you dismiss the lack of gameplay, Sony had hyped up this showcase, and yet when it was all said and done, many high-profile games and developers weren’t at the presentation. So much so that someone decided to compile a list of all the games that weren’t present at the show, and it was a staggering list, to say the least:

Games missing from the PlayStation Showcase:



✅ The Last of Us Factions

✅ Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

✅ Death Stranding 2

✅ Rise of the Ronin

✅ Star Wars: KOTOR

✅ Silent Hill 2

✅ Deviation Games – new IP

✅ London Studio – new MP game

✅ Marvel’s Wolverine

✅ Bend Studio -…

Looking at the list of missing titles, you can see why fans are so disappointed. These aren’t “just a few games missing.” These titles have been on fans’ radars for years and haven’t gotten a meaningful update since their unveiling.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth game is a prime example of that. The first part of the remake was a masterpiece, and fans want the sequel. Granted, they also want it to be as quality as the first game, but even a small tease of what’s coming, or a potential updated release window, would’ve been great.

As for KOTOR, fans are starting to wonder if that game will come out based on the radio silence and “no comments” from the developer.

Insomniac is the only studio that gets a pass because they did showcase one of their Marvel titles, but they didn’t show the one with Wolverine, so there is still some sadness there.

Only time will tell if we see these games in the next showcase.