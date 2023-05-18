Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Industry Insiders Might Have Revealed Its Launch Window

Cyberpunk 2077 was a huge mess at launch. We don’t have to tell you just how big of an obstacle CD Projekt Red had to deal with in order to get this game up to standards. However, it seems that the studio is expecting a bit of an easier launch with the upcoming DLC. Today, we might have an idea of just when their next big DLC launch will happen. So if you’re eager to dive into Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, here’s what’s being shared online now.

Plenty of questions remain unanswered about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, but that should change soon. We know that the DLC is going to have a big highlight during Summer Games Fest. However, thanks to a Reddit post, we’re finding that a Polish podcast has alerted its viewers to some tidbits of information that they have learned from sources close to the video game project. Now this video is not in English, so you’re forced into using auto-translate if you want to watch the video.

Still, the main point of interest here is that podcasters Rock and Borys have learned that the internal release date for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was in June. However, that news is somewhat old, so the speculation from the duo is that players should expect a launch within July. In addition, there’s a new move from CD Projekt Red to drop lengthy marketing campaigns, which could lead to a release shortly after this big June showcase.

Now others have suggested online that this internal release date is still in place, which might indicate a surprise drop alongside the next big showcase during Summer Games Fest. But it might be safer to expect a launch that following month. But, of course, none of this comes from an official statement by CD Projekt Red.

Ultimately, we will need to wait for Summer Games Fest to see if CD Projekt Red can deliver this game as intended this year. Again, details are brief about this new DLC expansion, but we expect an espionage spy thriller narrative. More characters, weapons, skills, and even an unexplored area of Night City should have plenty of fans excited to dive right back into the game again.

Unfortunately, we also know that when this game expansion does release, you won’t find it available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Instead, the development studio had opted to stick with the latest-generation platforms, which are PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform.