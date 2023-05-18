Xbox Games Are Landing On A Competitor Cloud Gaming Platform This Month

This could also be another effort to showcase their efforts to help the industry for the CMA.

Microsoft has already announced its partnerships with several cloud gaming providers. Microsoft began to write up a series of contract deals during their battle with the CMA to prove that they were not limiting Call of Duty access for players. These deals would allow several platforms to gain Xbox’s line of video games, including the ability to play Call of Duty for at least the next ten years. However, the deal didn’t go through with the CMA.

Still, that hasn’t stopped Microsoft’s efforts to expand its reach further. It’s been unveiled which cloud gaming providers, in particular, signed a ten-year deal with Microsoft already. Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Ubitus, EE, and Nware are included in that collection. In addition, we’re finding out that the first few games to be made available on Nvidia GeForce Now are underway this very month.

Announced through the official Xbox Wire blog, the Xbox team has revealed that starting on May 25, 2023, Nvidia GeForce Now players worldwide will be able to stream Gears 5, Deathloop, Grounded, and Pentiment. These games give players just a small look into Xbox’s current catalog of titles. There’s a good variety here if you’re after a story-driven game, single-player campaigns, and titles offering multiplayer support. So that’s a great sign for those who have been waiting on some new games to be added to Nvidia GeForce Now.

Of course, that’s just a small taste of what’s to come. The Xbox Wire blog post stated that more video game titles are coming. Fortunately, you’ll get to see what titles are being added to the mix regularly through the GFN Thursday updates.

Again, this could be another effort to show that Microsoft is not keen on taking away the ability to play certain games from competitor platforms. For example, the CMA struck down the deal against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard due to cloud gaming concerns. Now, Microsoft is appealing the decision and hopes to answer any of the CMA’s concerns they might have.

Fortunately, Microsoft did get a win with the EU regulators approving the deal. Still, it’s left the company seeking to gain the CMA’s green light to progress with the purchase. With that said, questions were already being raised that Microsoft could just avoid releasing any of these products to the UK to bypass the regulator’s decision.