Street Fighter 6 Highlights Cammy and Lily

We’re literally days away from the release of Street Fighter 6. Can you feel the anticipation building up? Capcom has done its job in hyping up the game in numerous ways, and fans can’t wait to jump in and battle with the best out there. Many of you likely know what characters you’ll main or try to specialize on. But for those who need a little help trying to get to the next level with their faves, Capcom has been helping on that level too. They’ve been dropping overview trailers to teach players “how to play” certain people, and now we’ve got two more videos to add to the list!

The first is the beloved character Cammy White. She’s an assassin who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to take out a target, making her a perfect helper to soldiers like Guile. Plus, she hates M. Bison, which goes a long way in this universe.

Cammy is a specialist in putting pressure on enemies and taking them off their game. You’ll notice that she even has fast movement speed and attacks to help land strikes faster than someone can block or dodge.

But it’s more than that. She has a variety of moves that can be unpredictable and thus will crack opponents’ defenses. So if you use them to your advantage, your foes won’t stand a chance as you lay down strikes from all sides.

Plus, as many gamers noted, Cammy has never looked better, thanks to her new Union Jack outfit. Check out her moves below.

Yes, just like that.



In addition to her swift movement and kicks with long reach, Cammy also excels at applying offensive pressure up close.

If you’re hoping another new character will get their due, you’re in luck. As newcomer Lily has also gotten an overview trailer!

But don’t underestimate her just because she’s new! She’s got moves that can make you pay for that mistake.

For example, her warclubs give her an impressive range and can allow for combos by getting in close enough to her opponents. Then, once you’ve opened their defenses up, you can unleash some devastating throws or go into the air for some unique barrages!

Oh, and if that’s not enough for you, Lily can strengthen her moves with the power of the wind! That will make her attacks more powerful and help her get in closer for strikes. Fear the new girl!

Journeys are what make a warrior really shine.



With powerful throws and moves that make use of her trusty warclubs, Lily is not to be underestimated. She can enhance her special moves by enveloping herself in wind.

Don’t forget that these are just two of the many characters you’ll get to play as in Street Fighter 6. So don’t be afraid to test them out to see which ones fit you the best.