Street Fighter 6 Drops Gameplay Overviews On New Characters!

Are you ready to show the world what kind of warrior you are? If so, Street Fighter 6 is only one week from release! Many gamers are excited to jump back into the fights and see what they’re made of. But as with all games in this series, there will be some new faces that will help flesh out the roster and provide some new moves, styles, and potential. Over the last few weeks, Capcom has been dropping gameplay overviews on how to play as certain fighters. The last few days have been focused on some of the new arrivals.

For example, the newest one is about JP, the mysterious “gentleman” with powers that make many wonder if he’s connected to M. Bison. Sure enough, even his gameplay preview says that he has Psycho Power and that he can use the projectiles from that ability to hinder his opponents.

Oh, but these aren’t simple projectile blasts. Instead, they are attacks that can shred an opponent’s defenses and make it so that they’ll think twice about attacking you. So if you like to play “keep away” with your opponents, JP might be for you. Even at mid-range, JP can be quite the foe. He can use his cane to do damage and push you back, or he can use his Psycho Power to teleport and get the drop on you.

He is someone you’ll want to keep an eye on when you fight him.

With long-range pokes and a bevy of Psycho Power-based projectiles, JP is in his element when he's keeping opponents guessing and on the opposite side of the screen.

Then, you have basically his polar opposite in Marisa. Based on the Greek warriors of myth, Marisa is a powerhouse who loves to fight and wants nothing more than a “beautiful battle.”

For example, her basic and mid-range attacks not only do damage but they move Marisa closer to her foes. This will let her perform combos that will ensure plenty of brutal damage to foes and let her unleash vicious combos.

She also has a move called Scutum that can be offensive and defensive. No matter how you use it, it can rip through an opponent’s defense and thus leave them open to powerful strikes. If you like to be aggressive with a character and not let up until you win, you’ll do just fine with Marisa.

These are just a few of the new characters that Street Fighter 6 will offer, and you might see more gameplay overviews with these new characters in the days leading up to launch on June 2nd.