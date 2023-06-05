Hideo Kojima Confirms Death Stranding Will Release For Mac OS

If you’re an Apple fan, then you might have tuned into WWDC 2023. This showcase allowed Apple to introduce several new hardware and software updates. Included in the presentation was the announcement of some gaming features for MacOS. Thanks to Press Start, we’re learning that this event prompted one iconic figure in the game industry to appear and confirm that a big game title was coming to MacOS.

Macs might not be known as gaming machines. But it does look like Apple is making efforts to ensure video games can run properly on their platforms. During this year’s WWDC, Apple unveiled Game Mode, which is a feature that allows the MacOS to focus the CPU and GPU power toward the game running on the machine. But that wasn’t the only focus that was made on video game efforts for the Apple Mac lineup. Instead, Apple also wants to ensure future game development is made a bit easier for the MacOS. As a result, Apple introduced a new toolkit that would allow developers an easier time to run games on the platform.

However, to further express that gaming was making a resurgence for the MacOS, Hideo Kojima showed up. During the presentation, Hideo Kojima confirmed that Death Stranding would be coming to MacOS. That should hopefully open up another market of potential players that might have passed up the game because they were limited to Apple Mac hardware. But that wasn’t the only game coming for Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions team.

Instead, it was noted by Hideo Kojima that they were working to bring out future titles from Kojima Productions into the marketplace for MacOS. Of course, that was all which was said about the future products coming from Kojima Productions. Outside of Death Stranding 2, we know that Kojima Productions is working on a game project with Microsoft. So we’ll have to wait and see just what else is being introduced by the team at Kojima Productions and which of those titles will eventually see a launch on the MacOS platform.

At any rate, we’re still uncertain right now just when Hideo Kojima will be able to deliver Death Stranding 2. It could be that this is one of the game projects being actively worked on for MacOS, but that might be a launch coming to additional platforms after we see this title release first on the PlayStation 5 platform.