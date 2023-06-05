Future Xbox Update Might Just Give You A Download Speed Boost

Video game downloads can be a bit of a drag to deal with. You don’t want to spend your time waiting on a game to be ready to play. What makes matters worse is that games can come with a rather heft download size attached. So if you’re looking to play a new game, then you’re the best route to take sometimes is the preload option that sometimes comes with a new release. But today, we’re finding out that your Xbox console might get a bit of a speed boost.

Thanks to a report from Pure Xbox, we’re finding out that a new patch update for those in the Xbox Insider program has brought out a new feature that could improve download speeds. Unfortunately, it’s not broken up in great detail. According to the patch notes update, it’s just mentioned that the team over at Xbox has made improvements to content installation and updating. That would potentially result in download speeds being improved for some users.

So it looks like if you already have good download speeds, you might not notice anything different. However, if you’re struggling with download speeds being consistent, then this might give you a much-needed bump. But it doesn’t look like this is anything too significant that all users will notice a difference. At the very least, it’s an improvement that Microsoft is bringing to the table, and hopefully, that means we’ll see these improvements come to Xbox Series X/S consoles soon.

After all, this is just a feature right now for the Xbox Insider program. If you’re unfamiliar with this program, it’s a means to test out some features early for Microsoft. Not all of these features may make their way into a full update, but this gives Microsoft enough insight to know if there are any problematic issues to fix before rolling out an official update.

With that said, some players might find bugs or other technical issues that come from these updates. So there’s a slight tradeoff here as you very well might find some bugs that come with these updates, but you’ll at least be one of the first to get these new features.