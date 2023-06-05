Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Rabbit Toy | Toy Collector Achievement Guide

The items found throughout Amnesia: The Bunker are mostly things like tools or weapons and ammo that will help Henri Clement survive the horrors of the underground. One of the seemingly most out-of-place items is a Rabbit Toy since it would appear to have no place on the Western Front of World War 1, but it does hold some sentimental value and is actually fairly useful against the monster despite its appearance. While a useful tool, the Rabbit Toy is found far from the bunker itself and takes some navigating and a keen eye to actually find. This guide will show players where to find the Rabbit Toy and unlock the Toy Collector Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Rabbit Toy In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Rabbit Toy is found in the crater where the player character, Henri, finds their friend Lambert during the game’s opening sequence prior to arriving in the bunker. This crater seems to be completely separate from the bunker, but there is a secret connection to this location via the ancient ruins located beyond the Arsenal area.

To gain access to this area, players will need to first need to get the Cutters item located in the Prison to cut the chain that is locking the door. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Cutters that can be found linked here. Once the chain cutters are acquired, go to the Arsenal area and go to the Storage Area that players need to crawl into by going under the rubble shown below.

Once in the Storage Area after opening the door with the Cutters, players will find the area completely flooded. To clear out the water, power the machinery found directly to the left of the door and then swim to the lever at the far end of the flooded room. Once the machine is one and the lever is flipped into the down position, the water will be drained out and allow open a pathway just beyond the previously mentioned lever. Follow the path that is revealed until ancient Roman columns are seen and then continue until a collection of tables is found near a shallow pool of water. To the right of these tables is a hole in the wall that leads into the ancient tunnels.

Follow the path through the tunnels until a dropdown is found. Once in this lower area, players will need to find a room at the far end of the area that is locked while attempting to either avoid or kill Toussaint, a soldier who had lost his mind and is now patrolling the area with a shotgun. At the end of the hallway to the right of the original area that the player lands in from the dropdown and in center room of this lower area are two wooden doors that lead to the previously mentioned room. The door cannot be unlocked with a key so they will need to be destroyed with either a heavy brick or some sort of explosion.

Once in the room, look to the left of the Detonator Handle found in the center of the room to find some rubble blocking a hole in the wall. After moving the debris, crawl through the opening. At the end of the crawlspace is the crater from the beginning of the game.

Round at the shore of the water is the Rabbit Toy. Make sure you have an open inventory space to make sure that you don’t need to fiddle with any of your inventory. When the Rabbit Toy is picked up, the Toy Collector Achievement and Trophy will be unlocked!

