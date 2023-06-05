Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

While progressing through the different areas and rooms of Amnesia: The Bunker, players might notice that certain drawers, cabinets, and even story-critical doors are locked by chains tied around them. These require a specific item known as Cutters, which are just simple bolt cutters, in order to remove these chains. The Cutters aren’t too hard to get but do require the player to go through a few extra steps before they are able to get this extremely important item. This guide will show players how to get the Cutters item and unlock the Toolist Achievement in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Cutters In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Cutters can be found in the Prison area just beyond the Mission Storage room and next to the Soldier Quarters entrance in the Central Bunker. Before being able to get these Cutters, players will first need to make their way through the Maintenance section of the bunker and get the Wrench in order to enter a specific room that will give them access to the room where the Cutters are locked in. Click here to find Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker.

Located in the Prison is a German Prisoner that will yell when either the player or The Beast gets near him. Inside his cell, which is the third cell from the entrance of the cellblock on the right, is where players will find the Cutters.

Go back to the entrance of the cellblock and look to the right of the entrance to find a locked door. This door must be destroyed with either a heavy brick or an explosive. Once through the door, look to the right to find a locked vent that leads into the Warden’s Office. Open the vent and enter the Office to find the Cell Door Controls panel facing the cellblock. Interacting with any switch will open and close the door that the switch corresponds with. Interact with the third switch from the bottom of the panel on the right side to open the Prisoner’s cell.

The door opening and the Prisoner’s screams are guaranteed to summon The Beast, so quickly make your way to the now-opened cell and grab the Cutters. Make sure you have an open inventory space to make sure that you don’t need to fiddle with any of your inventory. Once the Cutters are picked up, the Toolist Achievement will unlock. The Cutters can be used to open anything that is locked with a chain, which includes doors and shelves, so keep an eye out for any and all chains that can be opened. The Cutters can also disarm any tripwire, letting players take the rigged explosive from the would-be trap for their own use.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

