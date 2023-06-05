In Amnesia: The Bunker, despite the titular bunker being in a completely ruined state, there are still some vents bolted tight into the walls, blocking access to certain items and rewards. Some of these items that are being blocked off are required to progress into the game, so these vents must be removed if Henri Clement plans of getting out alive. This means that players will need to find a Wrench to get the bolts out of the vents and move the covering out of the way. This item is found locked away with a code that is located in the sunlight next to the Wrench’s former owner. This guide will explain to players how to get the Wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Wrench In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Wrench is found in Mission Storage in the locker with the name “F. STAFFORD” written on it. To open the locker, players will need to find the 4-digit code to it, which is randomized every playthrough. Just like the other lockers in Mission Storage, the code to Stafford’s locker is found on the back of his dog tag. While dog tags will always spawn in the same spots, the name on the tag can also switch between playthroughs outside of specific story-related tags. Luckily, since the Wrench is a key item, Stafford’s dog tag is one of the tags that spawn in the same place every single game. It is found in the Maintenance area. When the player arrives at the Foreman’s Quarters, they will find a note that says that Stafford is held up in the Pillbox.

To Reach the East side of Maintenance, players will need to go through a tunnel that connects the Workshop to the hallway just north of the Storage Hub since there is rubble and debris blocking the regular path there while the door just passed the Changing Room is locked from the other side. When making your way to the Workshop, keep an eye out for tripwires as the area is filled with them. If you see one of them, simply run and jump over the wire to get past it.

The tunnel is filled with rats. There are a few ways to clear out this tunnel, but your options are dependent on the supplies that you have at your disposal at this point. If you have already gotten the Lighter item from Giuard’s locker, Petrol Bombs or a Torch can be used to scare the rats away, with the former also burning the body to ensure the rats don’t return. A regular Fuel canister can also be poured on the bodies and ignited by using a Torch or Flare, but this is a fairly heavy waste of resources. Back in the hallway just before the Workshop is a Pantry that has Meat in it. This Meat can be thrown to attract the rats, giving you the chance to get through the tunnel. Whichever strategy is enforced, go through the tunnel to reach the entrance to the Pillbox found directly to the left of the exit.

The Pillbox door is locked. A note next to the door says that the bunker’s Priest has the Pillbox Key. Go into the Storage Hub and go to the left of the hallway you entered from. The bunker’s Chapel will be found here, which also serves as The Beast’s new home. While it isn’t here right now, it will return after getting this Pillbox Key, so be prepared.

Once inside the Chapel, go to the right to find a confessional booth with the Priest skewered inside. Facing the body, look down and to the right to find the Pillbox Key sitting on the window sill of the confessional

With the Pillbox Key acquired, avoid The Beast as it will arrive to patrol the Chapel upon picking the key up. When the area is clear, equip the Pillbox Key and go back to the locked door. Hold the aim button and use the key on the locked door when prompted to.

Take the ladder found behind the door to reach the Pillbox. Here is where Stafford is found, killed not by The Beast, but by a bullet from the enemy soldiers just outside. Next to his body is his dog tag. Pick it up and spin it around to get the code for his locker. When Stafford’s dog tag is picked up, the Memorialist Achievement and Trophy will unlock!

Now that the code is known, go back to the Stafford locker in Mission Storage and enter the code to unlock the door, and get the wrench. This item is used to open any and all closed vents by equipping the Wrench, aiming it at the bolts, and then hitting the use button when prompted. Unscrew both bolts at the top left and right of the vent to move it out of the way and create a new entrance to whatever locked room you couldn’t enter before.

