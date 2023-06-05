Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Shotgun | Canonnier Achievement Guide

Henri Clement’s trusty pistol is the pain weapon used throughout Amnesia: The Bunker and it is effective in keeping the French soldier safe from the horrors he is surrounded by. When it comes to survival, however, getting some bigger firepower is always helpful. There is only one other firearm in Amnesia: The Bunker, but it definitely packs a punch. The Shotgun is a great addition to your inventory, but getting it will put players up against a soldier who has lost himself to the darkness. This guide will show players where to find the Shotgun in Amnesia: The Bunker.

Where To Find The Shotgun In Amnesia: The Bunker

The shotgun on a first playthrough can only be found in the Roman Ruins found beneath the bunker itself. This area is found beyond the Storage Area of the Arsenal behind a chain-locked door. To gain access to this area, players will need to first need to get the Cutters item located in the Prison to cut the chain that is locking the door. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Cutters that can be found linked here. Once the chain cutters are acquired, go to the Arsenal area and go to the Storage Area that players need to crawl into by going under the rubble shown below.

Once in the Storage Area after opening the door with the Cutters, players will find the area completely flooded. To clear out the water, power the machinery found directly to the left of the door and then swim to the lever at the far end of the flooded room. Once the machine is one and the lever is flipped into the down position, the water will be drained out and allow open a pathway just beyond the previously mentioned lever. Follow the path that is revealed until ancient Roman columns are seen and then continue until a collection of tables is found near a shallow pool of water. To the right of these tables is a hole in the wall that leads into the ancient tunnels.

Follow the path through the tunnels until a dropdown is found. Once in this lower area, players will find the soldier known as Toussaint, a man who has gone mad, blinding himself and wielding a shotgun. While crazed and wielding this extremely deadly weapon, Toussaint is still just a man and a few good shots with your pistol or an explosion will make quick work of him. When he is killed, he will drop his shotgun allowing you to pick it up. Upon picking up the shotgun for the first time, the Canonnier Achievement and Trophy will unlock!

After beating the game, all subsequent playthroughs will have shotgun spawn in the locker marked with the name “A. FORTIN” written on it. Just like every other locker, the codes to open them are randomized every playthrough with the code for a specific locker being written on the back of the dog tag with the person’s name written on it. While some of the more story-important dog tags will be in the same place between multiple playthroughs, some dog tags can change between locations. Fortin’s dog tag is one of these changing dog tags, so make sure to keep an eye out while exploring the bunker to get the shotgun a little early.

