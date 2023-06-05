Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner | Life Preserver Achievement Guide

While going through Amnesia: The Bunker, the main goal is to survive the horrific ordeal and escape the underground structure. That being said, there are also some optional objectives that connect to specific Achievements, One such Achievement is known as Life Preserver, which tasks the player with getting the Cutters item while ensuring the Prisoner that shares a cell with said item remains alive after they are collected. This requires players to be quick on their feet in order to complete. This guide will show players how to save the German Prisoner and unlock the Life Preserver Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Save The German Prisoner In Amnesia: The Bunker

The German Prisoner, as this title would suggest, is found in the Prison area. This Prisoner is found in the third cell from the cellblock entrance on the right side. Inside his cell are the bolt cutters item needed to open chain locks needed to progress into the game. Since when his cell is opened, the loud noise of the door along with his screaming will guarantee that The Beast will come to the cellblock. Players will need to get these cutters and close the cell door before the monster arrives in order to ensure the Prisoner’s survival and get this Achievement/Trophy.

In order to even get the cell door open, players will first need to get the Wrench item to open the closed vent that leads into the Warden’s Office to access the Cell Door Controls. Click here to find Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker.

Once you have the Wrench, get into the Warden’s Office through the vent and unlock the door from the inside of the room and open it. With your path in and out of the room secured, it’s time to open the gate. Go to the Cell Door Controls and kick the third switch from you on the right to open the Prisoner’s cell.

This is where you are put on a time limit. Sprint out of the open door and make your way cell and grab the Cutters. Make sure you have an open inventory space to make sure that you don’t need to fiddle with any of your inventory. With the Cutters secure, run back to the control room and close the cell door to the Prisoner before The Beast reaches him. If the door is closed before the monster enters the cell, the Prisoner will be spared and the Life Preserver Achievement will be unlocked!

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide