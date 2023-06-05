Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Arsenal Code | Signalman Achievement Guide

The goal of Amnesia: The Bunker is very simple: Escape. This is, of course, easier said than done as players will need to explore every wing of the underground structure to find the right equipment and information in order to get out of the ravaged bunker. One of the first things that players are able to do is power a radio that broadcast the Arsenal Code, which is needed to gain access to the titular area and get the Dynamite needed to blow open an exit. Unlike some of the other key items, this doesn’t require players to have any other key items so this is one of the first things that can be done when the Emergency Lockdown in Central Bunker is lifted. While it is one of the first things that can be done, that doesn’t mean it will be easy. This guide will explain to players how to get the Arsenal Code and unlock the Signalman Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Arsenal Code In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Arsenal Code is broadcast to the Communications Room located at the far end of the Soldier Quarters which is unlocked after the Emergency Lockdown is lifted in the Central Bunker. Inside the Communicatons Room is a radio that has Joubert, one of the officers that fled the bunker, broadcasting the Arsenal Code to any survivors. To reach this radio, players will need to do two things: unlock the door to Communications and power the radio.

The door to Communications is a metal one, meaning it can’t be destroyed by an explosive or a thrown brick, so players will need to find the key to the door to gain access to it. Head to the Security Room to the right of the locked Communications door to find another locked door. Unlike the Communications door, the Security door requires the player to knock it down with an explosive or brick.

With the name of the key holder, go to the Clerk’s Office found at the entrance of Soldier Quarters where the map of the area is located. This door also requires a brick or explosion to open. Once inside, look at the shelf to the left of the entrance to find a Photo of all the bunks in the quarters, with all of the names of who owns each one. This will tell you where to find the person with the key.

Now, the previous steps can be skipped if a player just goes and visits every single bunk and searches it for a key, but getting the Note and Photo will make the path to the key much more simple and clear. With the information of where the key is and the location of the bunk, go to the bed and search it for the Communications Key. Make sure to look under any clothes, helmets, or pillows that the key might be hiding under. Pick up the key to complete the first part of getting the Arsenal Code.

With the key now acquired, the next step is powering the radio. In order to do this, the player will need to flip 8 switches found in the area into the down position. These switches are all daisy-chained together, meaning that power will only go through one lever if the previous one in the series is already active. For these switches to have power running through them, the Generator found in Administration must also be active. The first two levers in the series are found in the main hallway between the two Barracks.

The next series of levers are found in the southern part of the area, starting in Barracks B. The third lever is found to the right of the door that leads to the hallway connected to the Mess Hall. After the third switch is active, go into the hallway to find the fourth level on the way to the Mess Hall. Lever #5 is found in the Mess Hall.

Head to the Break Room found at the end of the Mess Hall hallway to find the sixth switch next to a desk that has a radio over it. Shoot the lock off of the door that leads into the Utility Room. Inside here is where the seventh lever is found.

With seven of the eight levers pulled, it’s time to go to Communications. Equip the Communications Key and use it on the door to unlock it.

Travel up the stairs to reach the Communications Room. Directly to the left of the entrance is the eighth and final lever in the daisy chain series. With the Generator running and all the switches active, look at the table to find a small radio with a button in the center. Press the button to turn the radio on.

With the radio on, the Arsenal Code broadcast will play, telling you how to open the door to the storage rooms, allowing you to go and get the bundle of Dynamite needed for escaping the bunker. Remember: This code is randomized every playthrough, so the code given in the first playthrough won’t be able to be used in any subsequent playthroughs. When the radio is activated, the Signalman Achievement and Trophy will also be unlocked!

