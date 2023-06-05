Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Disarm a Tripwire | Tinkerer Achievement Guide

Amnesia: The Bunker has many different adversaries and obstacles found throughout. From the monstrous Beast that travels in the walls to mutated rats to even a lone crazed soldier, players will be tasked with taking on several different opponents. While all of these are definitely threats that can end you extremely quickly, the things that are most likely to catch you off guard are the tripwire traps found throughout the bunker. These low-to-the-ground wires can be easily missed if a player doesn’t have a keen eye, especially if the lights are out. Luckily, there is a way to disarm these traps, which will make the halls much easier and safer to navigate while also unlocking the Tinkerer Achievement and Trophy. This guide will explain to players how to disarm tripwire traps in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Disarm A Tripwire In Amnesia: The Bunker

The tripwire traps can only be disarmed by using the Cutters tool that can be found in the Prison area just beyond Mission Storage and next to the Soldier Quarters. Head to the area’s cellblock and look for the cell with the German Prisoner inside. This will be the third cell from the entrance on the right. Inside this same cell are the Cutters.

Go back to the entrance of the cellblock and look to the right of the entrance to find a locked door. This door must be destroyed with either a heavy brick or an explosive. Once through the door, look to the right to find a locked vent that leads into the Warden’s Office. Players will need to get their hands on the Foreman’s Wrench in order to open this closed vent. Click here to find Gameranx’s full guide on how to get the Wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker. Open the vent and enter the Office to find the Cell Door Controls panel facing the cellblock. Interacting with any switch will open and close the door that the switch corresponds with. Interact with the third switch from the bottom of the panel on the right side to open the Prisoner’s cell.

The door opening and the Prisoner’s screams are guaranteed to summon The Beast, so quickly make your way to the now-opened cell and grab the Cutters. Make sure you have an open inventory space to make sure that you don’t need to fiddle with any of your inventory.

With the Cutters acquired, players can now equip them and use them by pressing the aim button followed by the use button when prompted to. This can be done to tripwires, disarming them and allowing players to take the grenade or flare attached to it and add it to their inventory.

The first time a tripwire is disarmed with the Cutters, the Tinkerer Achievement and Trophy will unlock!

