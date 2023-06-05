Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Dynamite Bundle | Munitions Expert Achievement Guide

While there are many key items and pieces of equipment that players will find on their journey through Amnesia: The Bunker, there are only two items that are used specifically for blowing open an exit from the underground structure. One of these items is the Dynamite Bundle, which will be used to detonate the Detonator Handle and allow Henri Clement to escape. Locked away in a secured area, players will need to get some information from other places in the bunker before they are able to get these high-grade explosives. This guide will tell players how to get the Dynamite Bundle and unlock the Munitions Expert Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

How To Get The Dynamite Bundle In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Dynamite Bundle is located in Explosives Storage in the Arsenal area that is unlocked after lifting the Emergency Lockdown in the Central Bunker. While the Arsenal can be reached as soon as the lockdown is over, the Explosive Storage Room is locked and is only accessible by traveling through both Storage Rooms A and B which can be entered through a heavy metal door found to the right of the Explosive Storage Room.

This door is locked and requires the Arsenal Code which can be found in Soldier Quarters. To get the code, players will need to power a small radio located in the Communications Room found at the far end of the Soldier Quarters area. Gameranx’s full in-depth guide on how to power the radio and get Arsenal Code can be found here. Each playthrough of Amnesia: The Bunker will have a different code so players will need to go through the process of getting the code from the radio every single playthrough.

With the code acquired, head back to the Arsenal and enter the code into the door to gain access to the Storage Rooms. The Storage Rooms have been wrecked with many cabinets knocked over, paths blocked, and rats around the area with many entrances that The Beast can enter from. Go through Storage Room A until you pass over to Storage Room B.

From Storage Room B, players can make their way into the Explosives Storage. From this side of the room, there is an unlocked door that will allow players to walk into the room. Inside the room, the Dynamite Bundle is found sitting on a crate. Take the bundle to the rubble that is blocking the Exit of the bunker and put the Dynamite in the small box next to the pile of rubble. Once the Detonator Handle is also acquired, the exit to the bunker can be opened.

