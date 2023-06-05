Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find the Detonator Handle | Explosives Technician Achievement Guide

While there are many key items and pieces of equipment that players will find on their journey through Amnesia: The Bunker, there are only two items that are used specifically for blowing open an exit from the underground structure. One of these items is the Detonator Handle, which will be used to detonate the Dynamite and allow Henri Clement to escape. While this piece of equipment seems simple enough, it is actually found deep beneath the bunker in a location that has been dormant for centuries. This guide will show players where to find the Detonator Handle and unlock the Explosives Technician Achievement and Trophy in Amnesia: The Bunker.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – Full Achievement and Trophy List | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save Your Game | Amnesia: The Bunker – Map System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – Cut It Off Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Where to Find All Map Parts | Cartographer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – Generator System Explained | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Lift the Emergency Lockdown | Gave the All Clear Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Wrench | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Cutters | Toolist Achievement Guide

Where To Find The Detonator Handle In Amnesia: The Bunker

The Detonator Handle is actually not technically located in the bunker itself and instead in some ancient tunnels connected to the structure via the Storage Area of the Arsenal Area. To gain access to this area, players will need to first need to get the Cutters item located in the Prison to cut the chain that is locking the door. Gameranx has a full guide on how to get the Cutters that can be found linked here. Once the chain cutters are acquired, go to the Arsenal area and go to the Storage Area that players need to crawl into by going under the rubble shown below.

Once in the Storage Area after opening the door with the Cutters, players will find the area completely flooded. To clear out the water, power the machinery found directly to the left of the door and then swim to the lever at the far end of the flooded room. Once the machine is one and the lever is flipped into the down position, the water will be drained out and allow open a pathway just beyond the previously mentioned lever. Follow the path that is revealed until ancient Roman columns are seen and then continue until a collection of tables is found near a shallow pool of water. To the right of these tables is a hole in the wall that leads into the ancient tunnels.

Follow the path through the tunnels until a dropdown is found. Once in this lower area, players will find the soldier known as Toussaint, a man who has gone mad, blinding himself and wielding a shotgun. Make your way through this foggy area until a wooden door is found. There are two wooden doors: one found at the end of the hallway to the right of the original area the player lands in from the dropdown while the other door is connected to the center room of this lower area. The door cannot be unlocked with a key so they will need to be destroyed with either a heavy brick or some sort of explosion.

Once the door is destroyed, the Detonator Handle can be found on a box in the center of the room. Make sure you have an open inventory space to make sure that you don’t need to fiddle with any of your inventory. Once the Detonator Handle is picked up, the Explosives Technician Achievement and Trophy will be unlocked! Take the handle to the Detonator found near the Exit of the bunker and put the Handle in the Detonator. Once the Dynamite Bundle is also acquired, the exit to the bunker can be opened.

Take the handle to the Detonator found near the Exit of the bunker and put the Handle in the Detonator. Once the Dynamite Bundle is also acquired, the exit to the bunker can be opened.

More Amnesia: The Bunker Guides:

Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Save the German Prisoner | Life Preserver Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Disarm a Tripwire | Tinkerer Achievement Guide | Amnesia: The Bunker – How to Get the Arsenal Code | Signalman Achievement Guide