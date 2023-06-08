Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Gets A Surprise New Trailer Drop

We’ve waited a good while for news on the next installment of the Final Fantasy VII remake. When Square Enix revealed that they were remaking the classic PlayStation RPG, it was confirmed that the game would be too big for a single release. As a result, Square Enix would require multiple parts to be released into the marketplace. Fortunately, we already have the first game in the remake, and players can dive into that game right now. But in 2024, we’ll get our hands on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The next main chapter installment for the Final Fantasy VII remake had a surprise trailer reveal during the Summer Game Fest event. This trailer ended the show, giving players another look into what’s to come. After a few years, we’re following up with Cloud and his friends. Of course, the battle wages on, and we’ll have a bit of a wait before diving right into this game. Unfortunately, it won’t be out this year as, instead, the developers noted the game would be coming sometime in 2024.

Furthermore, the trailer confirmed that this would be a two-disc game release, so expect a hefty download for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. But we’ll have to wait a bit longer before those specific details on download size are unveiled. But if you missed out on the Summer Game Fest event, then you’re not out of luck. The trailer can be viewed in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, we do have some more details regarding the game. For instance, leading up to this game trailer, the development team has acknowledged that this game has been progressing well within the studio.

Additionally, it was noted that players wouldn’t have to go back and play through the first part of the remake before starting Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. We’re not sure just how the first portion of the remake storyline will be retold for newcomers, but apparently, the development team has made some preparations already on that front. Meanwhile, we were recently told that the battle system had made some slight changes with more interactions with your party during combat.

Again, players will need to wait for a more narrowed release date as it’s only slated to launch sometime in early 2024. But we do know that once the game does launch into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 platform.