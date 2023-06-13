Amnesia: The Bunker Can Be Completed In Just Over A Minute

Frictional Games has recently released a new first-person horror game to go through. With Amnesia: The Bunker, players are getting another thrilling experience, but once set in WWI. Players will spend most of their time trying to keep a horrifying monster at bay while seeking a means of escape. However, you might find that your time within the bunker can be finished in just under ninety seconds. That’s if you speedrun and know exactly how to trigger some glitches.

Currently, if you look at How Long To Beat, you’ll find that Amnesia: The Bunker will take around five hours to complete the storyline. That’s not too long, and it’s rather on par with some of the work Frictional Games has released into the marketplace. It’s not their longest gameplay experience, but you can typically get through their games within a day or two. But the studio likely wasn’t expecting fans to already get through the gameplay experience in under two minutes.

Speedrunner, BloodThunder, recently showcased just how quickly you can finish this game if you glitch. The speedrunner showcased that some of the re-grab glitches from past Frictional Games have made another appearance in this title. It means that you can grab an object and manipulate the game code to avoid collision detection. Ultimately, this means you can clip through walls and even fly through the air. By doing this, you can effectively avoid the entire game campaign experience.

BloodThunder showcased this in a video which you can view above. Essentially, the entire process for this run was 1:26. That’s quite the feat and might be interesting to try out if you have Amnesia: The Bunker and have already gone through the game campaign. Of course, that’s unless there’s an update released that makes it more difficult to trigger these glitches.

At any rate, if you haven’t played through this game, Amnesia: The Bunker is set during WWI. Players are taking the role of a soldier that is trapped in a bunker. However, you soon find that a monster is roaming around, seeking you out. Players are then forced to find a means of escape while ensuring they light up the rooms to keep the beast away. The game can be picked up today on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.