Humanity: Competition Trial 07 – Ball Room Blitz Puzzle Guide

Trial 07: Ball Room Blitz in Competition, the fourth chapter in Humanity, is pretty tough thanks to how limited the number of commands the player is given. Luckily, the other side of that problem is that the level’s solution is relatively simple since there are only so many commands that can be used in it.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Competition Trial 07: Ball Room Blitz in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity Trial 07: Ball Room Blitz Puzzle Solution

When you first start Trial 07: Ball Room Blitz, you’ll notice a few things: the first is that this is a power switch level meaning that nothing will happen until you turn the power on, so you’ll need to pre-lay all of your commands since you won’t be able to alter your line’s path once the power switch gets flipped. The next is that the human switch in the center of the level will send a wall of boulders down to destroy everything in its path Others included. Once you’ve taken all that in, you’ll be ready to start the level.

For clarification: this guide will be written like the line is moving for the sake of your understanding, but as you lay your commands, everything should still be frozen until you flip the power switch at the very end.

Start by putting down a right turn and a jump command halfway up the level so that your line jumps onto the non-angled area in the center and lands on a tile directly in between the power button and the people switch.

HUMANITY_20230613094321

Once they make it onto the platform, turn the line to its right and then immediately lay down a jump command so that the line jumps over the people switch. Once they land on the final tile before the end of the raised platform, turn them back toward the people switch.

HUMANITY_20230613094329

Lay down the float command on top of the people switch. This will give the line enough room to jump over both the rolling boulder that will appear once they trigger the switch and the exit goal so that they can get the Goldy.

HUMANITY_20230613094333

Finally, run up the top of the ramp and place a turn command on top of the Goldy so that once the line makes its way up to it, they’ll immediately turn back around and walk to the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230613094338

Once all of those commands are laid down, activate the power switch and watch your line safely navigate the level, grab the Goldy, and make it to the exit goal. With that, this level in Humanity will be complete.