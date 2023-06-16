Humanity: War Trial 04 – Hill To Die On Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230614225853

In the fifth chapter of Humanity, War, players are tasked with fighting against the Others. Trial 04: Hill To Die On has players send their line of people flying over the opposition in order to take them out to make a path to the exit goal.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 04: Hill To Die On in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Hill To Die On Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, you’ll notice that the goal is to clear out the Others on the raised platform in order to make it to the exit goal. Once you’re ready to start, lay down a Shoot command on the tile where your line of people spawns. Then, lay down a Float command and then turn the line to its right. Let the line walk until it gets even with the upward-facing fans and then turn it to the left so that the people walk onto the fan and get blown upward.

HUMANITY_20230614230329

As the people soar up and over the raised part of the level, they’ll shoot the Others that are walking there. Once the line of Others has been disrupted, a path to the exit goal will be created. Run to the other side of the level and turn the line to its left and then to the left again so that it walks into the path in the center of the structure.

HUMANITY_20230614230342

Inside, snake the line around so that they pick up the Goldy that’s there and then exit the structure on the opposite that they came in from so that they’re back on the side of the level where they started.

HUMANITY_20230614230353

Let the line walk back into the area where they started and then turn them to their right. Have them walk over another Float command and then turn them to the right once more when they get to the left side of the fan.

HUMANITY_20230614230410

By having the line go over the fan there, it’ll pick up the Goldy that’s floating about the area where the exit goal is. On the other side of the level, turn the line so that it walks onto the fan it just flew over as it lands and walks up the slanted side of the center structure.

HUMANITY_20230614230420

Once the line makes it to the top, turn them to reach the exit goal. With all that done, this level in Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230614230427

