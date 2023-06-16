Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Get Faction Reputation

The DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0 has had a huge update with the start of Season 4. Similar to the overhaul the game saw at the start of Season 3, these new touches and content additions have completely changed how the game’s progression feels. One of the new additions is known as Faction Reputation, a new point system that completely revamps how Faction Missions are unlocked. This is now an integral part of the DMZ experience, so players will want to know how to get it. This guide will provide a full explanation of how to get Faction Reputation in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How To Get Faction Reputation In Warzone 2.0 DMZ

In previous versions of DMZ, players would need to complete 5 of 6 objectives in a Mission Tier before unlocking the Story Mission of that Tier. Completing the Story Mission would then unlock the next Mission Tier of that Faction while also unlocking anything else that required that specific challenge to be completed. This system could lead to players hitting a progress wall as some of the challenges could be very difficult, leading to them being unable to progress deeper into a Faction’s set of challenges. Now, Story Missions as well as many other aspects of the game like Forward Operating Base Upgrades and other mechanics don’t rely on mission completion but instead Faction Reputation.

Faction Reputation is rewarded to players for completing missions, with a value being attached to each objective. Under the Faction tabs is a bar showing you how far you are from leveling up a specific faction. This does seem like the same thing as the old system since players will still need to complete missions to get this Reputation, but the other addition of the Urgent Missions makes it much easier to get around difficult or annoying objectives. These Urgent Missions are daily challenges that refresh every day and reward players with Faction Reputation. While it might take a few days more than simply completing the real Faction Missions, patient players can use this new system to get past these more difficult challenges and still get access to more content from a given Faction, getting around the progression blocks that they might have experienced before.

Each mission, whether it be a regular Faction Mission or an Urgent Mission, has a set amount of Faction Reputation that will be rewarded. This number is found by going over the missions and looking at the top right corner of the mission’s description as seen in the image below.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.