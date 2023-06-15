Humanity: War Trial 03 – Flank Stakes Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230614100235

Trial 03: Flank Stakes in War, the fifth chapter in Humanity, teaches players how to overcome the Others when they’re equipped with opposing weapons. As the name of the level suggests, flanking the enemy when you have long-ranged attacks will oftentimes be the best course of action to secure success.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 03: Flank Stakes in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Flank Stakes Puzzle Solution

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll see a question tile painted on the ground. Go up to it and read the advice it gives you. Essentially, it says that if your humans are armed with guns, they won’t be able to beat the Others if they’re armed with swords in a close-range fight. Feels a little self-explanatory, but, hey, good to know. Once you’ve got that down, you’ll be ready to complete the level.

HUMANITY_20230614100240

Start by putting a Shoot command in the path that your line of people is currently walking so that they all get armed with guns. Let them walk forward for a while and they’ll eventually start to be flanked on both sides by some incoming Others. Don’t worry about them, you’ll be able to keep them off from afar since you have guns and they have swords.

HUMANITY_20230615101445

Let your line walk all the way across the level until they make it to the large center platform. Turn them in a circle so that they walk across the outer edges of the platform and they’ll eventually start killing off a majority of the Others, leaving only a small handful to spawn and then instantly be killed as soon as they get within range.

HUMANITY_20230615101503

Once you’ve pushed back the Others so that they’re caught in a constant loop of dying, place a turn command on the left side of the loop you’ve created (left side when facing the exit goal) so that the line walks to the side of the platform closest to the Others and then exits it. Snake the line around to pick up the Goldy on the left side of the stage.

HUMANITY_20230615101520

After picking up the first Goldy, have the line loop around so that it picks up the second Goldy on the other side of the level. This is pretty simple since the path to it is laid out by the shape of the level itself. Once you’ve got both Goldies, have the line walk toward the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230615101544

When you get close to the exit goal, you’ll encounter the small remains of the Others as they spawn out of the door. Don’t pay much attention to them and turn the line toward the door and the exit goal. They might start killing some of your people and take the Goldies, however, you’ll be able to overpower them if you let the fight play out. Once you’ve won and retaken the Goldies, walk to the exit goal and this level in Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230615101554

