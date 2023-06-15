Humanity: War Trial 03-A – Hail Mary Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230614224440

Trial 03-A: Hail Mary in War, the fifth chapter in Humanity, has players guide a single person to save a giant army of trapped people. It can be a little challenging since guiding one person isn’t really something that players will have much experience doing at this point in the game, but completing the puzzle is certainly possible if you know where to send them.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 03-A: Hail Mary in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Hail Mary Puzzle Solution

When you first take control in the level, you’ll notice that Trial 03-A: Hail Mary is a little bit different from the puzzles you’ve solved previously in Humanity. Instead of controlling a long line of people, you’ll primarily be working with just one as you try to free a legion of people to fight off the Others surrounding them. Start the level by turning your single human to the right, then skip a tile, then place a Float command, then a left turn, then a High Jump command. This will have them jump safely to the box in the center of the area, breaking the glass that surrounds another single person in the cage closest to the exit goal.

HUMANITY_20230614225358

Turn your focus now to the human that you just freed. Turn them so that they walk to the edge of the platform they’re on and then turn them around the edge so that they’re facing the tower that’s closest to where the original human started the level. Place a Float command and then a High Jump command and they’ll jump all the way to the top of the pillar. As they go up, make sure to jump into their body so that you get a ride up as well.

HUMANITY_20230614225423

Once on top of the pillar, turn the human around so that they step over the People Switch, arming all of the people underneath you. After doing that, snake them around so that they’re facing the tower across from them and then lay down a Long Jump command so that they can reach it. Jump into their body to travel with them.

HUMANITY_20230614225439

When they make it to the second tower, do the same thing you did on the first: snake the person around so that they step on the switch to break the glass surrounding the people below and then turn them to face the third tower. Lay down a Long Jump command and they’ll fly over there as well. Jump into their body as they jump to make it across.

HUMANITY_20230614225452

Snake the person around to step on the final switch and the people below will all start to move to defeat their captors. Turn the person on top so that they’re facing the final tower and use one final Long Jump to have them reach it. Make sure to jump into their body to join them across.

HUMANITY_20230614225508

As the people fight the Others below you, turn to pick up the Goldy. Once you have it, turn the pair so that they’re facing the exit goal and walk off the ledge. The person you’ve been using will die, however, the Goldy will reach the ground unharmed.

HUMANITY_20230614225517

Jump down to the ground and turn the line of people circling the tower so that they pick up the Goldy and climb up to the platform with the exit goal. Once you make it, this level in Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230614225526

