Nintendo Summer Of Play Cross-Country Event Announced

There used to be a time when video games weren’t just sold at malls, but you could play demos of games at the malls. Publishers would send special demo discs to locations, and gamers could go to the electronics section and play for a little bit to see if the game they tried was worth their money. Sadly, such things aren’t around anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go to the mall to have a gaming experience! We say that because Nintendo has unveiled the Nintendo Summer Of Play event! Through this event, gamers in certain locations can play some incredible Switch titles in a unique setting.

Here’s the official synopsis for the event on the Summer of Play’s website:

“This summer, Nintendo is traveling across the U.S. to nine malls and inviting you to join the fun! Take pictures around the campfire with Isabelle and Tom Nook from the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons game, or take a snapshot with Pikachu and other Pokémon featured in the Pokémon Scarlet™ and Pokémon Violet games. Plus, you can play Nintendo Switch™ games at the event, including the new Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom game!”

To give you a visual of what Nintendo will have set up for these events, check out the tweet below:

Join us for the Nintendo Summer of Play tour across the U.S. where you and the family can play Nintendo Switch games and explore the worlds of some of your favorite Nintendo characters!



See where the tour will stop here: https://t.co/PE5KAqL0M6 pic.twitter.com/dRejTvC0io — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 14, 2023

So as you can see, Nintendo is going all out to deliver an interactive experience that will invite gamers of all ages out to these malls simply so that they can enjoy the experience of playing these games and getting some great photos along the way.

Some might question why The Big N is doing this, but simply put, why not? After all, the Switch is heading into its final year, and Nintendo still wants to get some sales from their console and games before they move to the next one. So if these events can help get those sales, why not do them?

Plus, Nintendo has been a bit mum on the games that’ll arrive in the back half of 2023, and these events will help shine the spotlight elsewhere versus what they are or aren’t doing with the Switch.

We mention this because we just had a big gaming week via things like the Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and more events, but Nintendo was nowhere to be found.

So if you’re in one of the locations listed on the Nintendo Summer Of Play, go check it out and have a little fun!