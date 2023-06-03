Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Solve Every Korok Puzzle | Korok Seed Guide

Everything you need to know about solving Korok Puzzles in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

Collectables are the glue that keeps collectors awake at night. Tears Of The Kingdom goes one step further and could haunt your dreams if you are trying to nab that coveted 100 percent completion. Why is that? Well, there are 1000 Korok Seeds to find, and Tears Of The Kingdom is not a small game.

A number this large is par for the course if you have played (and completed) Breath Of The Wild, but it’s still quite hefty. Thankfully Tears Of The Kingdom has added a few more puzzles to breathe some fresh air into the system. This guide is going to break each of them down so you can more easily spot – and solve – them.

More Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Elixir Guide | Heat Resistance | Flame Guard

What Are Korok Puzzles In Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom

Korok Puzzles are short and simple puzzles scattered all around the game’s vast open world (worlds?). There are enough of these puzzles to stumble across them every few minutes if you have a keen eye, and the rewards for solving them are well worth it. Korok Puzzles reward Korok Seeds, and these can be given to Hestu for increased inventory space.

A bigger inventory is always a good thing, so tracking these guys down is a side project worth investing some time in. That being said, we wouldn’t advise you to go for all 1000 of Seeds unless you are a stickler for completion.

Every Korok Puzzle In Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom

Apple Statues

There are various offering statues scattered around Hyrule. These will always have some apples in them, and your goal is to place an apple in the empty bowl. Apples are everywhere in Tears Of The Kingdom, so you should have a pretty hefty stockpile. If you don’t, we highly recommend you start one so you can complete these puzzles. The best part? Once you have completed the puzzle and received your reward, you can take all the apples. Win-win.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Popping Balloons

This puzzle can be found by using your ears. You will hear the faint sound of a spinning pinwheel, and this will indicate a puzzle is nearby. They tend to be found in elevated positions, so look up to get the best chance to pick them out. Touch the pinwheel to start the puzzle.

Balloons will spawn in various patterns (sometimes moving) and you have to shoot them down. A bow with an accuracy buff (Keese wings can work here) make this far easier – especially if the balloons are further away. Pop all the balloons and you will get your Seed.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Dandelion Catch

A new puzzle added to Tears Of The Kingdom, this one can be solved by being patient. You will find large dandelions that you can hit with any weapon. This will cause a large seed to fly to a set location in the world. Watch where it lands then hit the dandelion a second time. Race to the location the seed is going to land to complete the puzzle. You are will

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Hanging Pot

We found this puzzle to be the easiest to miss. The idea is to keep an eye out for hanging pots. You simply need to break the pot (a bow will be your best bet) to complete the puzzle.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Glittering Trail Chase

This is a returning puzzle. You can spot it by the eponymous glittering trail. These can be somewhat hard to spot from a distance, but solving them is very simple. The trail will move in a set pattern. Simply stand on the path the trail is following and interact with it once it approaches. Quick and easy.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Lily Pad Rings

These are the only Korok Puzzles that require you to dive into the water. You can sometimes find a ring of lily pads floating in ponds or lakes. Your goal is to land in this ring. It might be cool to nail the perfect dive, but in reality, you can gently float down with your glider if you want. As long as you stick the landing, you win.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Missing Block

You will occasionally stumble across an odd metallic statue or structure. Nearby will be a piece of this statue that you need to insert to complete it. Use Ultrahand to pick it up and then manipulate it so that it fits snuggly. If inserted correctly, you will complete the puzzle.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Time Trial Stump

Every now and then you will find a mysterious tree stump with a leaf pattern marked on it. These are a sign for the next puzzle. The moment you step on this stump, a large ring will appear. You need to intercept that ring before time runs out. In most cases, you will have to use the environment in some way to catch the ring, although Tears Of The Kingdom also rewards people who are adept at being creative.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Suspicious Leaves

There are clusters of floating leaves (often in caves) that you can interact with. Once you do, you find a Korok. It really is that simple.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Suspicious Stone

If you are new to the series, this puzzle might come as a bit of a surprise. There are rocks everywhere in Tears Of The Kingdom, so the idea that picking one of them up to solve a puzzle sounds rather ludicrous. To be fair, it would be had they not stood out like a sore thumb. We recommend picking up every rock you find that is suspiciously on its own in an area. Pick it up and a Korok should spawn.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Rock Ring

Another rock-based puzzle, this one instead is about looking for suspicious clusters of rocks as opposed to lone rocks. These rocks will be placed in a ring with a clear gap somewhere in the circle. Your goal is to find a rock and plonk in this gap. These puzzles can be solved in two ways. Firstly, you look in the opposite direction of the gap and you should find a stone 100 percent of the time.

Secondly, you can attach a stone to a weapon and do a jumping attack. This will count as a completion. Considering how handy a stone-attached stick is in Tears Of The Kingdom (mining comes to mind), this puzzle should be an auto-complete in most situations.

Reward: x1 Korok Seed

Separated Korok Buddies

Another new addition to Tears Of The Kingdom, and one that has resulted in a copious amount of internet memes. This puzzle requires you to transport a Korok to his friend. You will be shown the destination upon activating the puzzle. These have all kinds of solutions based on the exact Korok in question. However, you are always given a pile of relevant materials to craft some kind of transportation device.

Once you have reunited the Koroks you will be rewarded.

Reward: x2 Korok Seeds

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.