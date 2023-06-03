Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How Many Korok Seeds Are There?

One of the biggest challenges in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is finding all the hidden Koroks and collecting their associated Korok Seeds. This task is brutally difficult without aids, and even then, it will still be shockingly time-consuming. You are in for the long haul with this one, and even veteran collectors might turn their noses up at this one.

Why? Because the sheer size of Hyrule makes it very easy to miss them. Collecting all of them is simply not needed – the excessive number is mostly there so players can always find one to help upgrade their gear. If you want to collect them all, then you will be rewarded, and this guide is going to cover all of that.

How Many Korok Seeds Are There In Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom

Simply put, there are 1000 Korok Seeds to find, although that doesn’t perfectly equate to 1000 Korok Puzzles. No, some Puzzles will reward you with more than one Seed, but that is still a cataclysmic number to hunt down. For those coming from Breath Of The Wild, that equates to an increase of 100 Korok Seeds. Not only that, but you stop getting rewarded for them long before you hit that eye-watering number.

This is because you cap out on rewards at around 400 Korok Seeds. The extra 600 do nothing until you have all of them. At which point, you get to brag. Simply put, we would go as far as saying this task isn’t worth your time. Of course, there are some of you who will abandon reason and track them all down anyway. To those people, good luck – you’ll need it.

Reward For Collecting Every Korok Seed

Collecting Korok Seeds will allow you to trade with Hestu who is usually found in the Korok Forest. He will plonk your seeds into his maracas and do a fancy jig. More importantly, he will also grant you the ability to upgrade your inventory. However, once you have handed in 421 Korok Seeds, you can’t upgrade any more.

Collect a further 579 Korok Seeds, however, and Hestu will finally be able to live a life of happiness. In return for your time investment you will be given the coveted Hestu’s Gift. This is, quite literally, a golden piece of poop (and apparently smells like one too). If this wasn’t the ultimate slap in the face for tracking all these Seeds down, and a message from Nintendo telling you to stop doing this crazy stuff, then we don’t know what is.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.