Nintendo Switch Hits Massive Software Milestone

Let’s rewind the clocks to March 1st, 2017. That day was not only the beginning of March but only a few days away from the launch of Nintendo’s newest console. After the colossal Wii U failure, Nintendo was on its “last legs” in everyone’s mind. They had “lost the trust” of fans and the developers who wanted to work with them, and they needed something big to help salvage the company. The Nintendo Switch came out two days later, and nothing would be the same. Over six years later, the Switch is one of the biggest things in gaming’s long history, and its software is a big reason for that.

You see, while there are multiple “good systems” out there, there’s a difference between having a good platform and having plenty of great games to play on it. Currently, both Xbox and PlayStation have been struggling to get quality AAA games out that people will want to buy. In contrast, Nintendo has steadily cranked out titles since 2017 and shows no signs of stopping in 2023. This year alone has seen major releases from both 1st and 3rd parties like Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta Origins, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe, and more! Plus, there are more on the way.

That brings us to the latest financial data that Nintendo has dropped. They’ve revealed that the Nintendo Switch has sold 1,036,150,000 software units as of March 2023. You read that right, Nintendo has sold over a billion games on the Switch. That’s quite a number.

In contrast, the Wii U was only 1/10th of that number in its lifetime, which the Switch has already surpassed!

As noted, one of the biggest reasons for this incredible milestone is the titles that have come out for the Switch. Just to name a few, the titles that have helped Nintendo get to this number include The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2&3, and so many more!

Nintendo truly has a cavalcade of games for the Switch that you can pick up and enjoy without much effort. That’s part of what has made the Switch such a legendary system; there are many games to buy and enjoy. So if you don’t have a Switch, you should get one and then pick up some of these incredible titles!