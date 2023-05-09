Nintendo Switch Update Drops Right Before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Launches

The Nintendo Switch is getting possibly the last big launch for the console platform from Nintendo. Folks at Nintendo are gearing up for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The next thrilling adventure for players to embark on in this series, but before that game drops, Nintendo has released a new system update that you can download and install. This should get you ready for the game launch and ensure your system is updated with the latest fixes and improvements.

We’re learning today that the Nintendo Switch has an update that will bring it to version 16.0.3, thanks to a report from Nintendo Everything. The official patch notes don’t offer much insight into what Nintendo did exactly, but this update is said to generally improve the system stability that should enhance the user experience. So this version drop comes right before the launch of the next exclusive for the Nintendo Switch platform that most players are likely keeping track of.

If you don’t find your console making the update, you can check to ensure your console unit is updated. All you need to do is head into the system settings the check the System Update tab. That will allow you to see if there is an update available for the unit which you can download and install. It might be best to get this over with before you embark on your grand journey with Link on May 12, 2023. While on the subject of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo developers recently stated that this game was developed in mind for newcomers. So while the game is set to take place right after the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, playing through that installment is not necessary.

Furthermore, we got word that Nintendo is preparing to miss their initial expectations of hitting fifteen million Nintendo Switch units sold this fiscal year. The Nintendo president is finding that this number will be a stretch as the console platform might have a struggle moving off store shelves during its seventh year in the marketplace. Instead, we might see a focus start to shift away from the Nintendo Switch as the company starts to prepare the official grand unveiling of its Nintendo Switch successor.