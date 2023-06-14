Humanity: War Trial 02 – Bushwhack Puzzle Guide

HUMANITY_20230614095350

While players have been fighting the Others for several levels at this point, Trial 02: Bushwhack in War, the fifth chapter of Humanity, teaches players how to take out the Others using guerilla warfare. The level serves as a tutorial on how to deal with the Others for the rest of the levels in the sequence.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve War Trial 02: Bushwhack in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Humanity: Bushwhack Puzzle Solution

When you first start the level, take a look at the question tile that explains how you can use close-quarters combat to beat the Others that have long-range weapons. To complete this level, you’ll be making the most of the techniques laid out there. Once you’re ready, lay down a Hit command for both of the lines you’re managing in this level and then turn both lines outward and through the hole in the wall on the edge of the level.

HUMANITY_20230614095644

On each side, turn the line so that it continues marching forward toward the giant group of Others and then have them climb up the side of the wall that’s separating them from the others. The wall serves as cover from any fire they might start to take.

HUMANITY_20230614095650

Once both lines are on top of the structure, turn them so that they get above the Others and then turn them to have the lines jump down on top of the Others. Let the fight play out and, eventually, you’ll take them all out.

HUMANITY_20230614095709

Grab the Goldy that stands in the wreckage of the fight and then have both lines sneak around to the edge of the level into the tall grass. As they make it to the grass, they’ll start taking fire from the Others that are in the center of the next area, but as soon as they get inside the grass, they’ll be safe.

HUMANITY_20230614095728

Snake both lines around through the grass and behind the groups of Others. Turn them to take out the two groups in the back.

HUMANITY_20230614095739

Once the Others in back are taken out, let your group continue toward the other group and fight them. After the fight is over, turn the lines so that they pick up the final Goldy and then turn toward the ramp that leads them to the exit goal. Once you’ve laid those commands, this level of Humanity will be complete.

HUMANITY_20230614095808

