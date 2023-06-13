Did Mortal Kombat 1’s Roster Get Leaked?

One could argue that fans are more excited for NetherRealm’s next title than many of their other recent games. Not because those other games were bad or unoriginal, but instead because Mortal Kombat 1 looks so good and has such a unique premise that fans are eager to get their hands on it. Plus, despite only being confirmed recently, the title is arriving this year, and NetherRealm Studios can’t wait to see it come out. Given the new paradigm of the world they’ve built, many wonder who will be in it and who will be playable. An answer may have been given via a leak.

The leak in question was posted online through “reliable sources.” While it’s easy to scoff at such a statement, these sources were apparently ones who knew about the announcement trailer before it launched and many of the details that Ed Boon confirmed when he was a part of Summer Game Fest. So if true, they could have much of this roster correct.

It also points to how this “new world” will bring classic characters to life and back those who haven’t been around in a while. We’ve already gotten confirmation from Ed Boon that certain characters won’t be around in the “new world,” such as the kids of Sonya Blade, Johnny Cage, Jax, etc. After all, this is a rebirth story for many of the originals; thus, their kids haven’t been born yet.

Take the leak below with a grain of salt. But you can also keep it in mind when new characters are announced. Plus, there are five slots left to fill.

Mortal Kombat 1, as we’ve noted, will be another “fresh start” for the franchise, but in a new and exciting way. In this take on history, Liu Kang has become the new god and protector of Earthrealm and is trying to make a new “peaceful world” for everyone to not only live in but have a second chance with through those they had fought before in the main timeline.

While things won’t go exactly as planned, it’ll be interesting to see how far Liu Kang and the others go to preserve the peace of the new timeline.

In terms of Kombat, er, combat, there will be characters that can be chosen to help you in a battle that isn’t a part of the main roster. Additionally, Jean Claude Van Damme will play Johnny Cage in the game.

There will be plenty to look forward to when its September 19th release date arrives.