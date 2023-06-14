Tears of the Kingdom Guides & Walkthroughs

Welcome to the complete compendium of Tears of the Kingdom guides and walkthroughs, linking together every tutorial, explainer and article for one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom adds a whole new dimension of creativity, allowing Link to build awesome vehicles with his powers, or solve puzzles in new mind-expanding ways. It’s all thanks to a new set of powers that give you unrestrained choices in how you tackle the many challenges of the world.
We have dozens and dozens of guides for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — and there’s still so much more to share. Here’s everything we’ve published so far on Link’s most impressive adventure yet.
Getting Started
Start here on your journey to save Hyrule. This section includes beginner’s guides, tutorials for early-game concepts you’ll need to understand to explore the vast world map. Tears of the Kingdom is a truly massive game, so there’s a lot to discover.
- 50 Tips, Feature & Secrets Tears of the Kingdom Doesn’t Explain
- 5 Best Items To Sell
- Beginner’s Guide | Tips & Tricks
- Main Story Quests & Dungeons Guide
- All Shrine Locations and Solutions
- How To Survive Cold Weather | Early Cold Protection Guide
- How To Gain Flame Guard | Fireproof Guide
- How To Survive Gerudo Desert | Heat Resistance Guide
- How To Break Rocks Easily | Mining & Combat Tips
- How To Import Your Horses From Breath Of The Wild
- How To Catch Fish | Complete Fishing Guide
- Complete Guide To The Blood Moon | Tips & Tricks
- How To Heal Gloom Damage | Tips & Tricks
- Bubbul Gems, Explained | Collectibles Guide
- Pony Point Rewards | Collectibles Guide
- How Many Korok Seeds Are There?
- How Many Korok Seeds Are Needed To Max Out Your Inventory?
- How To Solve Every Type of Korok Puzzle | Korok Seed Guide
- Where To Find Hestu | Inventory Upgrade Guide
- Everything You Need To Know About Chuchu Jelly
- Should You Upgrade Health Or Stamina? | Light Of Blessings Guide
- Every Sage Power, Ranked From Worst To Best
Essential Guides & Features
Unlock your true potential by digging deep into the many systems in Hyrule. Learn all about cooking, how to unlock new powers, how to respec, grow your own farm or build your own house. This game is absolutely packed with incredible features you don’t want to miss. Once you’re ready to really explore, browse the guides below.
- How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | Optional Powers Guide
- How To Make An Airbike | Vehicle Construction Guide
- How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations Guide
- How To Unlock The Shrine Sensor & Fast Travel Portal | All Pad Upgrades
- How To Respec Stamina & Hearts
- How To Unlock The Farm & Grow Crops
- How To Get Your Dream House | Customizable Home Guide
- How To Upgrade & Revive Horses | Horse God Location Guide
- How To Find The Fifth Sage | Construct Unlockable Guide
- How To Find Koroks Easier | Korok Mask Location Guide
- How To Find Bubbul Gems Easily | Satori’s Secret Blessing Guide
Best Weapons & Item Farming
The best items in Tears of the Kingdom can be pretty hard to find. You’ll find powerful fusions and best methods for earning Rupees, Healing, Bombs and more. When you need more of everything, this is where to look.
- How To Make The Most Powerful Fused Weapons | Ancient Blade Guide
- How To Get The Best Shield Early | Hylian Shield Guide
- Farming Zonaite | Max Battery Guide
- Farming Healing Items | Satori Mountain Grove Guide
- Farming Arrows & Bomb Flowers
- Earn Rupees Fast | 5 Methods For Earning More Money
Main Quest Walkthroughs
Link’s true journey begins here. Complete the main story and conquer every dungeon with our complete walkthrough.
- Great Sky Island Walkthrough
- Okouh Shrine Guide
- In-isa Shrine Guide
- Nachoyah Shrine Guide
- Gutanbac Shrine Guide
- How To Get Through The Lost Woods | Korok Forest Guide
- How To Cure The Great Deku Tree | Korok Forest Guide
- How To Get To Rito Village | Crossing The Broken Bridge
- Tulin of Rito Village | Main Quest Guide
- Wind Temple Walkthrough | Dungeon Guide
Side Quest Walkthroughs
There’s so much more to do outside the main story. While wandering Hyrule, you’ll encounter a handful of important side-quests. Here’s how to complete some of the most important.
- How To Unlock All Skyview Towers | Solutions Guide
- How To Find All Kohga Locations | Kohga of the Yiga Clan Guide
- How To Complete The Mayoral Election | Hateno Quest Guide
- How To Lower Prices At Kakariko Clothing Shop | Gloom-Borne Illness Guide
- How To Complete The ‘Lomei Island Prophecy’ Quest – Walkthrough
- How To Complete The ‘South Lomei Prophecy’ Quest | Walkthrough
- How To Complete The ‘North Lomei Prophecy’ Quest | Walkthrough
Armor Set Locations
Make Link fashion forward with these awesome sets of armor. This is where to find our favorites.
- How To Get The Champion’s Leathers | Best Early Armor Guide
- How To Unlock The Gerudo Secret Club | Heat Protection Set Guide
- Royal Guard Set | Locations Guide
- Zora Set | Locations Guide
- Glide Set | Wingsuit Locations Guide
- Phantom Ganon Set | Locations Guide
- Yiga Set | Easy Stealth Guide
- Secret Armor Sets | All Bargainer Statue Locations
- All 4 Divine Beast Masks | Secret Locations Guide
- Fierce Deity Set & Sword | Misko’s Treasure Guide
- Climbing, Barbarian & Rubber Armor | Misko’s Treasure Guide
Combat & Overworld Bosses
The overworld is a dangerous place in Tears of the Kingdom. Giant powerful monsters roam the lands — if you’re looking for methods to make this big enemy battles a whole lot easier, check out these tips.
- Combat Guide | Tips & Tricks
- How To Easily Defeat Yiga Clan Members | Combat Guide
- How to Beat Hinox | Overworld Boss Guide
- How To Beat Stone Talus | Overworked Boss Guide
- How to Beat Battle Talus | Overworld Boss Guide
- How to Beat Flux Constructs | Overworld Boss Guide
- How To Beat Molduga | Overworld Boss Guide
- How To Easily Beat Gleeoks | Overworld Boss Guide
- How To Easily Beat Phantom Ganon | Overworld Boss Guide
Individual Shrine Guides
Before diving into the regional shrines, you may need help with an individual shrine or two. Here are some of the trickiest (and most requested) shrine guides.
All Shrine Locations & Solutions
When you’re ready to complete everything, here are the locations (and solutions) for every shrine in a region. Most shrines are relatively simple — it’s just finding them that’s hard. Complete your shrine collection with the full list of locations.
- Central and Eastern Sky Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Eldin Canyon Shrines and Solutions
- Gerudo Canyon Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Gerudo Highlands Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Hebra Sky Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Hylian Field Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Lindor’s Brow Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Lookout Landing Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Mount Lanayru Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Pikida Stonegrove Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Popla Foothills Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Rabella Wetlands Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Rospro Pass Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Sahasra Slope Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Thyphlo Ruins Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Ulri Mountain Shrine Locations and Solutions
- Upland Zorana Shrine Locations and Solutions
Secrets, Glitches & Easter Eggs
Everything else that we can’t easily categorize. Weird secrets, tricks and glitches belong right here.
- How To Shield Surf And Rail Grind | Tips & Tricks
- How To Get The Giant Horse | Secret Mount Guide
- Glide Across The Sky Infinitely With This Zonai Device Trick
- Goodbye Duplication Glitch, You Will Be Missed | Patch Notes 1.1.2
And that’s all the guides we’ve done so far for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! This is easily one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, and a game we’ll be revisiting for years.