Tears of the Kingdom Guides & Walkthroughs

Everything you need to know about Link's biggest adventure yet.

Welcome to the complete compendium of Tears of the Kingdom guides and walkthroughs, linking together every tutorial, explainer and article for one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom adds a whole new dimension of creativity, allowing Link to build awesome vehicles with his powers, or solve puzzles in new mind-expanding ways. It’s all thanks to a new set of powers that give you unrestrained choices in how you tackle the many challenges of the world.

We have dozens and dozens of guides for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — and there’s still so much more to share. Here’s everything we’ve published so far on Link’s most impressive adventure yet.

Getting Started

Start here on your journey to save Hyrule. This section includes beginner’s guides, tutorials for early-game concepts you’ll need to understand to explore the vast world map. Tears of the Kingdom is a truly massive game, so there’s a lot to discover.

Essential Guides & Features

Unlock your true potential by digging deep into the many systems in Hyrule. Learn all about cooking, how to unlock new powers, how to respec, grow your own farm or build your own house. This game is absolutely packed with incredible features you don’t want to miss. Once you’re ready to really explore, browse the guides below.

Best Weapons & Item Farming

The best items in Tears of the Kingdom can be pretty hard to find. You’ll find powerful fusions and best methods for earning Rupees, Healing, Bombs and more. When you need more of everything, this is where to look.

Main Quest Walkthroughs

Link’s true journey begins here. Complete the main story and conquer every dungeon with our complete walkthrough.

Side Quest Walkthroughs

There’s so much more to do outside the main story. While wandering Hyrule, you’ll encounter a handful of important side-quests. Here’s how to complete some of the most important.

Armor Set Locations

Make Link fashion forward with these awesome sets of armor. This is where to find our favorites.

Combat & Overworld Bosses

The overworld is a dangerous place in Tears of the Kingdom. Giant powerful monsters roam the lands — if you’re looking for methods to make this big enemy battles a whole lot easier, check out these tips.

Individual Shrine Guides

Before diving into the regional shrines, you may need help with an individual shrine or two. Here are some of the trickiest (and most requested) shrine guides.

All Shrine Locations & Solutions

When you’re ready to complete everything, here are the locations (and solutions) for every shrine in a region. Most shrines are relatively simple — it’s just finding them that’s hard. Complete your shrine collection with the full list of locations.

Secrets, Glitches & Easter Eggs

Everything else that we can’t easily categorize. Weird secrets, tricks and glitches belong right here.

And that’s all the guides we’ve done so far for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! This is easily one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, and a game we’ll be revisiting for years.