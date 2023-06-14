Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Tears of the Kingdom Guides & Walkthroughs

Everything you need to know about Link's biggest adventure yet.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
Link is falling from the sky in Tears of the Kingdom

Welcome to the complete compendium of Tears of the Kingdom guides and walkthroughs, linking together every tutorial, explainer and article for one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom adds a whole new dimension of creativity, allowing Link to build awesome vehicles with his powers, or solve puzzles in new mind-expanding ways. It’s all thanks to a new set of powers that give you unrestrained choices in how you tackle the many challenges of the world.

We have dozens and dozens of guides for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — and there’s still so much more to share. Here’s everything we’ve published so far on Link’s most impressive adventure yet.

Getting Started

Link levels up in Tears of the Kingdom

Start here on your journey to save Hyrule. This section includes beginner’s guides, tutorials for early-game concepts you’ll need to understand to explore the vast world map. Tears of the Kingdom is a truly massive game, so there’s a lot to discover.

Link finds a Sky Tower in Tears of the Kingdom
Hestu dances and upgrades Link's inventory in Tears of the Kingdom
Link battles the Monster Forces in Tears of the Kingdom

Essential Guides & Features

Link unlocking Auto Build in Tears of the Kingdom

Unlock your true potential by digging deep into the many systems in Hyrule. Learn all about cooking, how to unlock new powers, how to respec, grow your own farm or build your own house. This game is absolutely packed with incredible features you don’t want to miss. Once you’re ready to really explore, browse the guides below.

Link learns a recipe in Tears of the Kingdom
Finding a Great Fairy in Tears of the Kingdom
Link wears the Korok Mask in Tears of the Kingdom

Best Weapons & Item Farming

Link finds the Hylian Shield early in Tears of the Kingdom

The best items in Tears of the Kingdom can be pretty hard to find. You’ll find powerful fusions and best methods for earning Rupees, Healing, Bombs and more. When you need more of everything, this is where to look.

Link finds an infinite supply of apples in Tears of the Kingdom

Main Quest Walkthroughs

Link solves a puzzle on the Great Sky Island in Tears of the Kingdom

Link’s true journey begins here. Complete the main story and conquer every dungeon with our complete walkthrough.

Link glides toward Hyrule Castle in Tears of the Kingdom

Side Quest Walkthroughs

Ending the election at Hateno Village in Tears of the Kingdom

There’s so much more to do outside the main story. While wandering Hyrule, you’ll encounter a handful of important side-quests. Here’s how to complete some of the most important.

Link approaches Lomei Island in Tears of the Kingdom

Armor Set Locations

Link shows off the Royal Guard armor set in Tears of the Kingdom.

Make Link fashion forward with these awesome sets of armor. This is where to find our favorites.

Link glides in a wingsuit in Tears of the Kingdom
Unlocking the secrets of the Bargainer Statues in Tears of the Kingdom

Combat & Overworld Bosses

Link fights a Flux Construct in Tears of the Kingdom

The overworld is a dangerous place in Tears of the Kingdom. Giant powerful monsters roam the lands — if you’re looking for methods to make this big enemy battles a whole lot easier, check out these tips.

Link battles a Molduga in Tears of the Kingdom

Individual Shrine Guides

Link enters a Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Before diving into the regional shrines, you may need help with an individual shrine or two. Here are some of the trickiest (and most requested) shrine guides.

All Shrine Locations & Solutions

When you’re ready to complete everything, here are the locations (and solutions) for every shrine in a region. Most shrines are relatively simple — it’s just finding them that’s hard. Complete your shrine collection with the full list of locations.

Secrets, Glitches & Easter Eggs

Link approaches a giant horse in Tears of the Kingdom

Everything else that we can’t easily categorize. Weird secrets, tricks and glitches belong right here.

And that’s all the guides we’ve done so far for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! This is easily one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch, and a game we’ll be revisiting for years.

Share this article:

LinkedIn0