Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Catch Fish | Complete Fishing Guide

Everything you need to know about fishing in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

There’s a lot to do in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, so much in fact that you might miss some of the simple joys in life. For as long as there have been humans, there has been a desire for some of them to fish – and that urge is strong in the new Zelda game.

Of course fishing without a rod is easier said than done, which is where we come in. Fishing can lead to some excellent rewards, and everything you catch can be cooked into something even better. If you are running low on food, you may as well give it a god. Let’s dive right in – literally this time.

Why Fish?

We’ve got a cooking guide that goes over the benefits of food (find it here), so we won’t go into too much detail on the benefits. In short, every fish in Tears Of The Kingdom has a unique effect. These effects can be as simple as healing you for more HP, and as interesting as turning you into a bio-luminescent darkness repellent. In short, get those fish and cook them.

How To Fish

Knowing why you want fish is one thing, actually getting them is another. Fishing requires a degree of creativity to be effective at it. We’ve broken down some of the most effective we’ve found so far.

Chase Them

This is for the angler who doesn’t have any equipment is on deaths door. You’ve exhausted all other options and now you need to grab a fish with your bare hands. The best way to do this is to jump into a pool of water near some fish and press ‘A’. Most of the fish should scatter, but you should be able to grab one before that happens.

You could also use Dash to chase after them. Just be careful as this method of fishing can lead to your untimely demise. Run out of Stamina and you drown. Not the best way for the Hero Of Hyrule to go, I’m sure you’d agree. Because of this, having specialist swimming equipment, or sticking to smaller bodies of water is advised.

Shoot Them

If chasing fish all day isn’t your jam, you could also shoot them with your bow. This is decently effective, and all fish go down in a single shot. However, you do use and arrow and your bow will lose durability. This can be a bit of a pain, but on the plus side, you can quickly snipe a bunch of fish, jump in, and grab them. Heck, you could even use Ultrahand if you wanted to stay dry.

If you wanted to get even weirder, you could attached Keese Eyes to your arrows so you never miss. This a bit over the the top for a fishing, however. Especially when arrows that miss can just be picked up since they float on the surface.

Blow Them Up

Our favourite way to farm fish is to use explosives. Any will do, just throw a barrel into the pond and shoot it with an arrow or something. This will kill every fish in the area and you can swoop in and reap the rewards.

Quick, effective, fun, and explosive. What’s not to like?

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.