Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Get Through The Lost Woods | Korok Forest Guide

Everything you need to know to get through the Lost Woods in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

One of the most iconic places in the Legend Of Zelda series is the Lost Woods. This place always has something going on, and something is always getting in your way. Thankfully their puzzle-like hindrances are never too difficult to figure out, and Tears Of The Kingdom is no exception to this rule.

That being said, the latest iteration, whilst visually similar to Breath Of The Wild has a radically different solution and one that requires a little bit of creativity. This guide will walk you through “navigating” the Lost Woods and reaching the Korok Forest.

More Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Elixir Guide | Heat Resistance | Flame Guard

Where To Find The Lost Wood

If you have played Breath Of The Wild, the Korok Forest and the Lost Woods haven’t moved (like most locations in Tears Of The Kingdom). The easiest way to get here is to head to Woodland Stable in the Eldin region. This region is northeast of Hyrule Field, and the Stable in question is a rather important one since it houses a Great Fairy quest.

From Woodland Stable, head north into Minshi Woods (north of the Great Fairy Fountain). You will quickly stumble across the Minshi Woods Chasm which will become important later on, so keep that location in mind. In the meantime, continue following this path until you get to a heavily fogged area. This is the Lost Woods.

You’ll notice that, no matter which direction you go, you are always sent back to the start. Wind, music, and fire direction mean nothing – you are caught in an endless cycle of not being able to go anywhere – anywhere but the exit of course.

How To Get Through The Lost Woods

Unlike in most Zelda games, the Lost Woods are not navigable. There is no way through them at all, and like in Breath Of The Wild, you can’t go under them either. The trick is to go under them.

Before we do all of that, to keep yourself orientated, leave a pin on your map in the centre of the Korok Forest. Once that is done, head back to Minshi Woods Chasm and dive in.

As per usual, the Depths are very dark. Be sure to use Elixirs, Items, and/or Armour to light the way.

Once you have landed, look to the northwest. You should see a Lightroot in the distance. This is where you want to be. It will fall out of view eventually, but keep heading Northwest and you will get there.

To make things easier, there is a trail of Poe Souls that leads in roughly the right direction. This will take you to Korok Grove – the underbelly of the Korok Forest. Just be aware that, despite its nice-sounding name, it’s very dangerous.

Gloom Hands

This is because Gloom Hands exist down here, and they will mess you up. We do not recommend fighting them as they require an awful amount of resources to take down. Instead, we recommend equipping Stealth or Yiga Armour and sneaking past them. If that fails, just keep running to the northwest. They will eventually give up and stop chasing you.

Ascend Into Korok Forest

Once you have made it to Rikonasum Lightroot, activate it to recover your Gloom Hearts and to unlock a Fast Travel location on your map. Head back to the small temple you ran through to get here (just behind you) and stand on the mound. Use Ascend to travel back to the surface and into Korok Forest.

Once here, be sure to activate the nearby Shrine to have a permanent Fast Travel location to the Korok Forest.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.