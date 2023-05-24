The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Hebra Sky Shrines and Solutions

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom you can't just look forward for secrets and Shrines, you must also look up into the sky.

Shrines are absolutely everywhere in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, you’ll even find them in the skies above the areas you’re exploring in Hyrule. The Hebra Sky region is one that you’ll come across naturally as you play through the game, but just in case, we’re going to point out the Shrines and solutions that we’ve found for this area so far.

All Shrine Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Hebra Sky (So Far…)

1. Ijo–O Shrine (More Than Defense)

First off, note that you can only reach this Shrine by using the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. After you’ve launched, you’ll spot the green glow of a Shrine in the distance. Glide toward it, and you’ll land on a small island with a hot-air balloon on it. Shoot the igniter with an arrow fused with some fire fruit to launch it up before gliding down to the Shrine.

In the first room, kill the enemy and then use either its shield or the flaming stick it leaves behind to melt the ice (fire arrows also work). Next, kill the enemy in the following room and then take the large platform on the ground and use it to block the flame so Link can run through.

Now, kill the enemy in the following room and then go back and get the platform. Attach a rocket to all four edges and then bring it to the wall that leads up to the end of the Shrine. Strike the rocket and jump off before your contraption strikes the roof to glide your way to success.

2. Mayaukemis Shrine (Downward Force)

To begin with, you’re going to want to shoot an arrow through the bars so that it strikes the obelisk and opens the door. Next, defeat the enemy and jump down onto the square platform below. It will launch you up to the next level, where you can jump off of the cage section and land on a similar platform to repeat the process.

As you glide to the next area, you’ll see another one of these bouncy platforms. As it launches you up, shoot another obelisk through the bars to open the way forward. Now glide to the highest of the three bouncy platforms and let it launch you through the opening to complete the Shrine.

3. Kahatanoum Shrine (Rauru’s Blessing)

This is another one of those lucky Shrines that you get to complete just by finding it. What’s more, you’ll come across it naturally while exploring the Hebra Sky Chain in the events of the main story. Talk about a win-win.