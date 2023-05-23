The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Is Reported A Multiplatform Title

With all the growing hype about the possible announcement of a Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Windows Central has today reported that “The Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is real.” This may not come as a surprise to many as the conversation surrounding the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake has now shifted to whether the title will be multiplatform or a PlayStation exclusive in recent weeks. Previously we reported that Window Central’s Jez Cordon had speculated that the title was possibly set to make its way to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on the Xbox 2 Podcast earlier this month.

From what I’ve heard it does seem at least in the case of metal gear actually could be multiplatform and then maybe the deal is either marketing or timed DLC or maybe timed exclusivity or something like that, but from what I’ve heard it could also be coming to Xbox down the line so it’s not a full exclusive either at all or down the line it’s gonna be timed exclusive so I’m not 100% sure whether that’s gonna be full exclusive to PS or not Jez Corden

It was also further speculated by Cordon at the time that if the game was to be platform exclusive that it may only be a timed exclusive.

Castlevania is way more vague, don’t know anything about that if it’s even just a plan or something like that… It does seem at least some of these games will either be timed exclusive, have exclusive DLC or something or just a marketing deal but it does seem they’re gonna be multiplatform eventually Jez Corden

Since those comments on the Xbox 2 Podcast, Insider Gaming has reported that the Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake will be announced at the PlayStation showcase on May 24th, 2023, and is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. In the report, Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming said:

Insider Gaming sources have revealed that Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Remake will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. It’s currently unclear if the PlayStation version has some form of exclusive rights with its marketing or potential DLC. Tom Henderson

The original Metal Gear Solid 3 was released on the PlayStation 2 all the way back in 2004 so seeing a remaster of the title would be a great way to introduce new players to the series.