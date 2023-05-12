Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Could Be Multiplatform

On March 28th, 2023 Editor at VGC, Andy Robinson tweeted that “[Metal Gear Solid 3] remake is now a 2024 title and there’s still talk of MGS re-releases of some kind. E3 window was their marketing plan, last I heard.” However, given E3s cancellation, many have speculated including industry insider Jeff Grubb that Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake could be shown at an upcoming PlayStation Showcase sometime in the near future. According to Grubb, a PlayStation Showcase could be held on the week of May 25th, 2023.

While Sony or Konami has yet to confirm whether Metal Gear Solid 3 is set to receive the remake treatment continued leaks and rumors from industry insiders suggest we may be hearing something soon. Speaking on the Xbox 2 Podcast today, industry insider and writer for Windows Central Jez Cordon noted that from what he had heard the Metal Gear remake may be multiplatform.

from what I’ve heard it does seem at least in the case of metal gear actually could be multiplatform and then maybe the deal is either marketing or timed DLC or maybe timed exclusivity or something like that, but from what I’ve heard it could also be coming to Xbox down the line so it’s not a full exclusive either at all or down the line it’s gonna be timed exclusive so I’m not 100% sure whether that’s gonna be full exclusive to PS or not Jez Corden

Following on from this Corden noted the possibilities of timed exclusivity or timed DLC.

Castlevania is way more vague, don’t know anything about that if it’s even just a plan or something like that… It does seem at least some of these games will either be timed exclusive, have exclusive DLC or something or just a marketing deal but it does seem they’re gonna be multiplatform eventually Jex Corden

With the initial game having released in 2004 many fans have been praying for a new entry in the series or a remake of a beloved classic. With the number of big titles getting remakes recently such as Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, it’s not completely justified to think that Konami might look at the success of these games and think about remaking a much-beloved entry in the Metal Gear series. While it seems almost certain outside of official confirmation that Metal Gear Solid 3 is getting a remake it’ll be interesting to see if it’s exclusive to the PlayStation 5 or if it goes multiplatform.