Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Great Sky Island Walkthrough

This game's Great Plateau is an expansive sky island where you will need to complete four Shrines to move on to explore the rest of Hyrule.

The first area in Tears of the Kingdom is the Great Sky Island. Like the Great Plateau in Breath of the Wild, this island will require you to complete all four of its Shrines before moving on.

Below we will walk you through how to complete the main objectives on the Great Sky Island — if you need to know how to get from one Shrine to the next, follow our lead.

Great Sky Island – How to Get to Temple of Time

When you first land on Great Sky Island, run around until you find a green, glowing statue. This will transform into the game’s first Steward Construct, friendly robots you will find scattered about Great Sky Island. The Steward will give you the Purah Pad, allowing you access to the map at last.

Interact with the glowing green object on your right near the Steward to activate a bridge. Cross and you will find a point on the edge of the island that you can jump from. You can dive safely into the water below.

Make your way through the woods to your marked objectives. There will be enemy Constructs that you can engage with or avoid.

Eventually you will reach a Steward Construct that will teach you how to cook. Go up the giant stairway ahead of you to enter the Temple of Time. Here, you will meet Rauru, who will send you to three Shrines.

Great Sky Island – How to Get to Ukouh Shrine

From the Temple of Time, turn around and spot a short tower with a shrine on it. It is a quick jaunt over from the Temple. You will have to eventually climb to get up some parts of the tower, but it shouldn’t take very long to reach this first tutorial shrine.

Complete the Ukouh Shrine and you will gain Ultrahand, Link’s first ability in Tears of the Kingdom.

Great Sky Island – How to Get to In-isa Shrine

From the Ukouh Shrine entrance, use the Purah Pad’s scope to mark the next Shrine. Now, head back down the stairs and you’ll find an outcropping with some boards and a visible gap you must cross.

Using Ultrahand you can now combine two boards and build a bridge to get across. Scale down the hill until you reach Rauru’s ghost. A Steward here will let you take a Stone Axe and teach you how to chop wood.

Use Ultrahand to attach two logs together. Place this object in the crevice between the island you are on and the next and use it as a bridge.

Keep moving through the woods in the direction of the Shrine until you reach a dead end with a rail leading to another platform. Combine two nearby logs together, and then attach a hook to it in a perpendicular fashion, so the hook can rest on the rail when you move it. Ride your vehicle down to the next section and then use Ultrahand to move it to the next rail down. You can now ride this rail to a lake area full of trees.

From here, keep running along the lakeside until you find some scattered logs and sails lying around. To proceed to the In-isa Shrine, you will need to build a raft to cross the lake. The easiest way to do this is assemble three parallel logs and attach a sail perpendicular to them. Now you will be able to cross the reach the second Shrine of Great Sky Island.

Complete the In-isa Shrine and you will gain Fuse, Link’s second ability in Tears of the Kingdom.

Great Sky Island – How to Get to Gutanbac Shrine

Getting to this third Shrine is a mighty trek. From the In-isha Shrine, you will be directed to the Pondside Cave at the bottom of the hill. Make your way down the enemy-ridden hill and into the cave. Here, you will learn how to use Brightbloom Seeds to light up a dark environment.

Upon exiting the cave, you can speak to Rauru’s ghost again. You then need to build a boat with a fan in order to cross the lake in your path. Do so by sticking three logs together, and tossing a fan on back. Two fans will make for a balanced ride. Somehow, I made it work with just one.

After crossing, just keep climbing until you reach another cave with a track leading in. While not required the game wants you to learn how to build a cart with a fan motor and place it on the track. Doing so will let you quickly reach the dark middle of the cave.

Using Brightbloom Seed arrows to light up the path, make your way through the Mining Cave. There will be a lot of Zonaite to mine and you should spend some time to do so. There will be a Forge Construct at the end of the cave where you can trade loose Zonaite for Crystallized Charges and Zonai Charges.

When you reach the end of the cave, attach a fan to a nearby mine cart and place it on the railing like you did to enter. This contraption will carry you to the next island. To go forward, make another mine cart vehicle and place it on the next rail.

To traverse the next island’s railing, you will need to attach one of the hooks to your cart. From here, use Ultrahand to lift your raft onto the left of the two parallel railings (the righthand one is broken in the middle) and jump on to move forward.

Dive down into the pond below to keep making your way to the Shrine. Enter a cave where you will be able to pick up Spicy Peppers. There is a fire here. Use it to cook up as many Peppers as you can. You’re going to need the cold resistance for what comes next.

After you make your way through the tunnel you will come out on the frigid side of the mountain. Fight your way through the cold, enemy Constructs, and White Chuchu’s to reach the Bottomless Cave. Follow the main path inside and you will come face to face with a classic Zelda enemy.

To kill the wall-hugging Like Likes first shoot them to expose the head, and then slash away. By the end of the tunnel you will want to buff your cold resistance one more time.

Make your way back outside to a clearing of trees across the gap from a bandit camp. The Shrine will be right above you but you can’t climb directly due to the icy surfaces. There is actually a quick way to get up from here. Grab the fallen tree branch with Ultrahand and then place it up against the icy cliff face. There is a crevice where, if you look closely, the log will fit nicely.

Chop down on more tree and then grab the new log you’ve created and place it on top of the other. This will now nearly reach the top, allowing you to grab on to the snowy top of the hill and pull yourself up to the Shrine.

Great Sky Island – Returning to the Temple of Time

From this Shrine, you can now hop down to an area littered with Wing Zonai Devices. There are grooves in the ground that lead off the edge of a makeshift runway. This will get you right back to the Temple of Time.

Place a Wing in one of the grooves and jump on as it’s gaining momentum. You don’t even need to attach a fan to make these run, as long as they are in the grooves. Just hop aboard and you will be able to fly above the lake surrounding the temple. Dive down and make your way back inside. Here, you will have a vision of Zelda and she will teach Link the Recall ability, which lets you reverse the flow of time on a single object.

You can use Recall to reverse the water gears ahead of you and climb them to a new area of the temple. In here, there is a Goddess Statue and a door that Link will need four hearts to open. In order to get a Heart Container, Rauru sends Link to one final Shrine.

Great Sky Island – How to Get to Nachoyah Shrine

Fast travel back to the travel point where you started off on Great Sky Island. Notice there are two large gears in the water that you can now use Recall on in order to climb up. On top, you’ll find where the Nachoyah Shrine is hidden.

Complete the Nachoyah Shrine and return to the Temple of Time.

How to Complete The Closed Door Main Quest

You can either return to the Temple via fast traveling to a nearby Shrine or by using the glider available to you outside the Nachoyah Shrine. Either way, you can now go pray at the Goddess Statue and replenish one of Link’s hearts. Now you can open the Closed Door and complete the first Main Quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

Welcome to Hyrule.