Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Nachoyah Shrine Guide

The final Shrine on Great Sky Island requires you to use the Recall ability to solve its puzzles and unlock the rest of Hyrule.

After visiting the Temple of Time again, you will be tasked with traveling back to the Room of Awakening fast travel point. This will be at the Southernmost point of Great Sky Island. Once you travel here, you will be able to climb up to the Nachoyah Shrine by using Recall on the watermills in this room.

Nachoyah Shrine Guide

The final Shrine before Tears of the Kingdom truly opens up is the Nachoyah Shrine. Once inside, you will be using your Recall ability to solve the puzzles.

Move forward in the first chamber and will be faced with a waterfall. Wait for the raft to get close. Hop onto it and use Recall to send it back to whence it came. This will take you up the waterfall to the next puzzle.

Once again, you’ll just need to ride the raft up the waterfall by using Recall to make it move backwards. To your left, you will see a giant gear. Use Recall to get it to spin the opposite direction. You can now climb it to reach a chest containing 10 arrows.

For the final puzzle of the Shrine, you will reach a blocked door below two winding clock hands. The door will not unlock unless the two hands are overlapping. In order to keep them moving while overlapped you must wait until they are touching, and then use Recall on the front hand. They will now spin in unison, keeping the doorway to the end of the Shrine permanently open.

Those are all the Great Sky Island Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our other pages for more guides, news, and lists