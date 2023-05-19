Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Easily Defeat Yiga Clan Members | Combat Guide

Everything you need to know to defeat Yiga Clan Members in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

There are many enemies in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom and they all attack in different ways. You can’t expect a Bokoblin to interact with Link in the same way as a hulking Moblin, or a mysterious automaton. This is made even more apparent when you start to bump into the dastardly Yiga Clan.

The Yiga Clan is an evil group of ninjas who want Link dead. Not only do they relentlessly hunt him for all of his alleged wrong-doings, but they will frequently ambush him when out in the wild. If you want to survive, you are going to have to learn how to kill these guys, and thankfully, we have the trick.

Who Are The Yiga Clan?

The Yiga Clan are the enemy of the Sheikah – the helpful fellows who live in Kakariko Village. They are on the warpath against Link due to his meddlings in Breath Of The Wild (although they weren’t all that chummy back then, either). They are secretive by nature, but when they engage in combat, their skill in assassination shines through.

Not only do they disguise themselves as regular Hyrulian citizens, but they can instantly teleport around Link to attack from unexpected angles. They are some of the fastest enemies in Tears Of The Kingdom, and they are not to be underestimated.

How To Avoid Their Attacks

The Yiga clan come into two distinct flavours – male and female. The male Yiga are slower, deal more damage, and have access to powerful ranged attacks thanks to their unique magic and powerful weapons. The female Yiga are much faster and will spend a lot of time trying to manoeuvre to attack you from awkward angles.

When it comes to both of these types, the best way to avoid damage is to keep moving and to keep your shield up. Neither of them can easily penetrate your defences, and if you are moving, their powerful ranged magic will likely miss. Staying still – especially in a group scenario – will quickly lead to death.

How To Easily Defeat The Yiga Clan

Avoiding their attacks is one thing, but how do you defeat them? Well, the answer is surprisingly simple. The Yiga’s greatest strength is their speed. If you can slow them down, they become far less threatening. To achieve this, we are going to harness the elements. More specifically, we are going to use Ice.

Enemies hit by ice-based attacks will, in most cases, turn to ice. This will keep them locked in place for a significant length of time, disabling them. Not only that but any damage they receive in this state will be doubled (but end the state). This is an excellent way of incapacitating and dealing with huge chunks of damage.

Thankfully ice is very easy to get a hold of. The easiest method is to attach Ice Chu Jelly to your arrows. These will make them explode with ice, giving you excellent AOE crowd control. Ice Chu’s can be found in any cold location. You could also take regular Chu Jelly and expose it to ice. This is a great way of multiplying your Ice Chu Jelly too.

Secondly, you could attach a Sapphire to a stick. This will make a wand that fires out blasts of cold air. This will instantly freeze Yiga. Once they are frozen, swap to your most powerful weapon and start swinging. The moment they get back up, change to your wand and repeat the process.

Be sure to not hit enemies with your wand directly to avoid taking unnecessary durability damage, as well as to not risk breaking the ice early.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.