Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Heal Gloom Damage | Tips & Tricks

Everything you need to know to heal Gloom in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

One of the best additions to Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is the Depths. This place is dark, sinister, and ripe for adventure. Not only that, but this place is massive – adding a secret underworld to Hyrule that is begging to be explored. The dark places of the world come with their own terrors, however.

Chief amongst them is the Gloom. Gloom can be found in Hyrule, however, most of it can be found in Depths and it is nasty stuff. Every NPC will tell you that Gloom saps you of your strength and leaves you somewhat crippled – and they aren’t wrong. This guide will take you through everything Gloom-related, and how to keep yourself healthy.

What Is Gloom?

Gloom is that nasty-looking blacky-reddy-purpley stuff that surrounds Chasms and coats huge portions of the depths. You can’t miss it, and in fact, it’s so striking you are likely drawn to it at first just to see what all the fuss is about.

It is, however, incredibly dangerous. Gloom is capable of draining your vitality and leaving you to the wolves. Stepping into any Gloom source will quickly cause your health not to decrease in the standard sense, but to permanently be reduced…kind of. Gloom-afflicted hearts are grey and cracked, and they can’t be healed by normal means. This is a long-term reduction in max HP. Too much Gloom, and you are rendered basically worthless.

Gloom doesn’t just come from wandering into the wrong place. Enemies in the Depths also inflict Gloom on their attacks. Every time you get hit, your HP is lowered for an extended period. This makes death far more of a reality as you can’t easily heal like you can in regular combat.

How To Heal Gloom?

Firstly, the best method to treat Gloom is to avoid it altogether. It takes a couple of seconds for Gloom to do any damage to you, so if you really must move through it, make sure you are staying in for short bursts at a time. Secondly, don’t get hit in the depths. Even a basic enemy can wreak havoc if you aren’t careful.

If prevention hasn’t worked, then the only thing left to do is to heal it. As of writing, there are three ways to heal the damages of Gloom. Firstly, unlock a Lighroot. These act as beacons in the dark, and once activated, will cure you of any Gloom. This can be very handy in a pinch, but it’s entirely dependent on discovering structures.

The second method is to brew special foods that cure Gloom. These are made from Sundallions which are nearly exclusively found on Sky Islands. This makes them a must-harvest material since they are comparatively rare.

Finally, you can just leave the Depths which will recover all of your gloomed hearts, but it won’t actually heal you. Be sure to eat some Simmered Fruit to quickly heal up once you are safely back in Hyrule.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.