Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Get The Yiga Armour Set | Easy Stealth Armour Guide

Everything you need to know to find the Yiga Clan Armour in Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom.

There are a bunch of armours to be found in Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. Many can be bought from shops – heck, these are your stable armours. These can do anything from providing powerful defensive buffs, to environmental boons. However, more exotic armours can be found in the wild.

One of the most interesting is the wonderfully evil Yiga Set. This Armour Set is well hidden throughout Hyrule, although players of Breath Of The Wild will likely have an easier time finding it due to geographic knowledge and expectations. That doesn’t mean Tears Of The Kingdom won’t subvert you from time to time, however.

More Legend Of Zelda Tears Of The Kingdom content:

Cooking Guide | Secret Mount Guide | Surviving Cold Weather | Elixir Guide | Heat Resistance | Flame Guard

What Is Yiga Clan Armour?

Yiga armour is, at a glance, an evil Stealth Set. Functionally they do the same thing, with each piece adding a stacking buff that increases Link’s ability to move around unnoticed. This is both a visual stealth improver and also an audio one. With a fully maxed-out Stealth Buff, Link makes next to no sound and will be much harder to detect – even in the open.

The downside to the Yiga Armour is its abysmal defensive stats. The armour is as structurally sound as Link’s starting armour, and even when upgraded, doesn’t get all that bulky. The whole idea is to avoid direct combat. Well, that and its secret side effect.

Yiga Armour has one last trick up its sleeve, and that is its ability to allow Link to pass as a Yiga Clan Member if he is wearing the entire set. This is mostly a non-factor as far as we are aware, however, it does help with a certain Side Quest.

Where To Find The Yiga Mask

This is arguably the easiest to obtain as it is not far from Lookout Landing. Head towards the Great Plateau (South) and enter. You can either scale the walls, bomb the front gate, Ascend, or use any assortment of gadgets. So long as you can get on top of the Plateau, you are good to go.

Once here, be careful. There are high-level enemies everywhere. Even coming here as your first port of call will have you facing off against Black Bokoblins and Black Bokoblin Bosses. These are not to be trifled with, and they will kill you in a single hit.

Run towards the Temple Of Time, and then head south into the woods. You will find a hut surrounded by spikes. This is the first Yiga base. Use a Fan or fire-updraft to glide over the spikes and approach the front door.

Interact with it and 2 Yiga Clan Members will spawn. One is your basic ninja, whilst the other is a more powerful elite version with a sword capable of launching projectiles. Dispatch them both (attaching Ice Chu Jelly to your arrows works wonders!), and you can enter the hut.

Inside you can retrieve the mask by talking to the tailor.

Where To Find The Yiga Armour

The Yiga Armour is out of the way when compared to the mask, but it isn’t too hard to get to. Simply head to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab. Even without the Skyview Tower unlocked, you can find the Tech Lab by looking along the northeastern coast for a bizarre square island. The Lab is south of that island on the mainland.

Once again you will have to fight 2 Yiga Clan Members to proceed. Inside the lab, you will find another disgruntled tailor who will hand you your armour.

Where To Find The Yiga Tights

The final armour piece can be found west of the Great Hyrule Forest. It’s in the Aldor Foothills, southwest of Mekar Island. You will find strange Yiga statues on approach making it simple to recognise when you are near. The exact coordinates are: -0647, 2057, 0151.

Once again, defeat the Yiga Clan, and you will receive your final armour piece. Combine them all to get very cheap (and easy) access to stealthy armour. This is far cheaper than purchasing the Stealth Set from Kakariko Village, so it’s worth hunting down even if it is just to save on Rupees.

That’s all we have for Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom for now. Be sure to check out our other content for more tips, tricks, guides, and lists.