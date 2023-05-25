Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get The Royal Guard Set | Locations Guide

The most stylish set of Hylian armor in Tears of the Kingdom is the Royal Guard set. This uniform of the palace knights is fit for a Princess, with clean white gloves and boots. This set provides extra protection compared to other adventuring armors, and it’s totally free if you’re brave enough to explore the gloom infested Hyrule Castle. Searching the entire castle can be tricky when dangerous enemies are breathing down your neck. Here’s where to find all three hidden chests.

More Tears of the Kingdom guides:

All Shrine Locations & Solutions | Main Story Quests & Dungeons Walkthrough | All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Best Healing Item Location | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods Zonaite Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Respec | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | How To Unlock The Farm | How To Easily Find Bubbul Gems | How To Unlock Gerudo Secret Club | Gleeok Boss Tips | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | Fierce Deity Locations | All Purah Pad Upgrades | All Misko’s Treasure Locations | All Divine Beast Mask Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide | Mayoral Election Quest Guide

Where To Find The Royal Guard Set

All three pieces of the Royal Guard Set are located in Hyrule Castle in Central Hyrule. Use the Lookout Point Skyview Tower to glide to the castle and access the different areas described below.

Royal Guard Uniform: Hyrule Castle Guard’s Chamber – On the lower surface level walkway leading to the First Gatehouse, you’ll find an underground passage leading to the Guard’s Chamber. Entering the chamber, reach the upper-left ledge covered in gloom. Carefully cross the gloom to reach a tricky chest.

Royal Guard Boots: Hyrule Castle Library – Use Ultrahand on the lower level of the Library. Underneath the stairs, there’s a wall you can move to reveal a hidden room. Open the chest to get this piece. The Library can be easily accessed under the Hyrule Castle Shrine. There’s an interior entrance directly beneath the shrine.

Royal Guard Cap: Hyrule Castle Sanctum – Enter the Sanctum through the main entrance and go left. Exit back outside through the left door, then look for a tower and bridge over the ledge. Drop onto the bridge and turn around to reach Princess Zelda’s Room. Open the chest inside the wrecked bedroom.

This stylish set can be acquired right at the start of the adventure. Reaching each area can be difficult until you’re familiar with the castle layout. The Sanctum is at the top of the castle — and is where you can find huge bonus rupee rewards if you look carefully.

There are more secrets you’ll want to explore in Hyrule Castle. Lighting the fires in the Sanctum will unlock a hidden Champion’s Armor to give Link an update on his classic look. You can also light a fire in the Docks to get the best shield in the game. If you’re feeling brave, you can enter the Lockup and face off against a terrifying multi-handed monster. These creatures can only be destroyed by attacking the hands — and they can destroy Link in seconds if you’re not careful.

Hyrule Castle is an extremely dangerous place, but you can navigate without fighting a single enemy. Take it slow and use your powers to their fullest to carefully explore the castle.