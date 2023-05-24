Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Complete The Mayoral Election | Hateno Quest Guide

Play kingmaker in one of the longest little storylines in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Fashion meets farming in the big mayoral election at Hateno Village — and you’ll have to dig up secrets on both sides to finally resolve the story. Completing this series of tricky quests unlocks the Armor Shop in town and lets you repurchase unique gear you’ve lost. That’s the only way to earn back one-of-a-kind items, even if buying them again costs big money.

Completing the election storyline can be pretty complicated. You’ll need to track down villagers, solve old mysteries, break into shacks with creative means, eavesdrop on secret rendezvous and more. We’ll explain how to solve every step of the election campaign in the full guide below, breaking down every tricky quest to make completion easy.

How To Complete The Mayoral Election

To begin a series of quests, travel to Hateno Village in east Necluda. The quaint farming village has a recent explosion in fashion popularity. Go to Cece’s Shop in the central square to initiate the storyline. The Mayor will confront Cece and the Mayoral Election will begin. To finish this storyline, you’ll need to complete several interlinking separate side quests.

Team Cece or Team Reede? Quest

Talk to Cece in the Armor Shop in Hateno Village to begin the quest. She’ll give you x8 Hylian Shrooms . You need to give the Shrooms to 8 NPCs in the village. Look for people that aren’t wearing mushroom hats.

in the in to begin the quest. She’ll give you . You need to give the Shrooms to 8 NPCs in the village. Look for people that aren’t wearing mushroom hats. Worten : On the balcony of the inn at night.

: On the balcony of the inn at night. Dantz : Working in the stable during the day, behind the highest house on the path to the Ancient Tech Lab.

: Working in the stable during the day, behind the highest house on the path to the Ancient Tech Lab. Koyin : During the day, find her on the dock in the same pasture as Dantz.

: During the day, find her on the dock in the same pasture as Dantz. Tokk : Also found in the Hateno Pasture farm. He’ll sit at the cooking pot during the day.

: Also found in the Hateno Pasture farm. He’ll sit at the cooking pot during the day. Uma : Find her working the field near the school. She’ll appear there during the day.

: Find her working the field near the school. She’ll appear there during the day. Medda : He works the tomato field behind Cece’s Shop during the day.

: He works the tomato field behind Cece’s Shop during the day. Leop : Found in the Inn’s kitchen area at night.

: Found in the Inn’s kitchen area at night. Tamana: Working the chicken coop to the left as you enter Hateno Village.

Reede’s Secret Quest

Talk to Reede’s Wife in his large house. The house is up the stairs, to the left past the village square. She’ll ask Link to investigate what’s in the locked shack.

in his large house. The house is up the stairs, to the left past the village square. She’ll ask Link to investigate what’s in the locked shack. To enter the locked shack, drop down the well behind the Mayor’s House. Below, line up underneath the shack — you can easily spot it on the map or mark it. Use Ascend under the shack to enter.

Read the note inside the shack to learn that Reede is working on a new type of Pumpkin! Talk to his wife again to complete the quest.

A Letter To Koyin Quest

Talk to Koyin on the dock of the pasture at the top of the village, behind the farmhouse. Talking to Koyin, she’ll point out a message in a bottle in the water.

on the dock of the pasture at the top of the village, behind the farmhouse. Talking to Koyin, she’ll point out a message in a bottle in the water. Chop down a tree and use it as a flotation platform to grab the message in a bottle using Ultrahand. Take the bottle to Koyin and she’ll rush back to the farmhouse.

Talk to Koyin in the farmhouse. She’s figured out the recipe for Hateno Cheese. For helping, you’ll get a piece of Hateno Cheese.

A New Signature Food Quest

Talk to Reede in his house. It’s the same house where you began ‘ Reede’s Secret ‘ quest. Talk to Reede in the main room to learn about a signature food he’s working on.

‘ quest. Talk to Reede in the main room to learn about a signature food he’s working on. To discover the food, you must complete ‘ A Letter To Koyin ‘ — the quest is located at the top of the village. There’s a farm with a pond. Talk to Koyin and collect the bottle in the water to complete it.

‘ — the quest is located at the top of the village. There’s a farm with a pond. Talk to Koyin and collect the bottle in the water to complete it. Completing her quest unlocks the Hateno Cheese shop. She’ll also reward you with Hateno Cheese. Take a sample of Hateno Cheese to Reede and give it to him to complete the ‘A New Signature Food’ quest.

Cece’s Secret Quest

Talk to Sophie after beginning the election storyline. She’ll meet you outside after a day has passed. Talk to her to begin the quest. She’ll ask you to follow Cece — Cece sneaks away late at night .

after beginning the election storyline. She’ll meet you outside after a day has passed. Talk to her to begin the quest. She’ll ask you to follow Cece — . Wait in the alley outside Cece’s Shop at night. She’ll step out and walk across the street to the abandoned silo. When she goes inside, she’ll lock the door.

To see what she’s doing, use Ascend on the wooden platform then crouch and enter the silo. Down below you’ll see Cece’s secret — she’s a vegetable lover!

The Mayoral Election Quest

Complete all the previous quests and the mayoral election will begin. Talk to Sophie to begin.

After the election, talk to Cece in her shop to acquire the Cece Hat . She’ll also open the armor shop — her shop is unique, in that you can reacquire unique armor sets that you’ve lost for any reason. Talk to her to access any armor pieces you’ve found already.

. She’ll also open the armor shop — her shop is unique, in that you can reacquire unique armor sets that you’ve lost for any reason. Talk to her to access any armor pieces you’ve found already. Her shop sells random new armor sets.

Completing the quest resolves the rift in Hateno Village, reopens the armor shop and gives you access to rare armor sets you’ve lost. And you’ll get the unique Cece Hat!