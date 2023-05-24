Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How To Unlock The Farm & Grow Crops

Finally, you can create your own farm in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You won’t get a full farm, but you will get a plot of land that a helpful gardener will manage. All you have to do is unlock the plot and select the type of crop you want to grow.

You can grow rare resources like Hylian Rice, pumpkins, tomatoes and more. You’ll be stuffed with useful ingredients you can put into your favorite powerful recipes. The garden is yet another way you can passively collect valuable materials, and you can very easily miss out. Here’s how to complete two quick quests and start planting.

How To Unlock The Farm Plot In Hateno Village

To unlock a farm, you need to complete a series of quests for the new school in Hateno Village. Find the Hateno Village School to the left following the path near the Mayor’s House. The school is on the north edge of town. Talk to the schoolteacher to gain a side quest. He’ll give out quests during class — during the day. You can’t progress these quests at night. There are two quests you’ll need to complete.

Teach Me A Lesson 1 Quest

Talk to the teacher in the Hateno Village School during the day. He’ll ask for proof of the Calamity.

Go to Kakariko Village to the northwest. Enter the Chief’s House and go to the upper floor bedroom. On the wall, you’ll find a picture depicting the Calamity. Take a picture with the Camera function on your pad.

to the northwest. Enter the Chief’s House and go to the upper floor bedroom. On the wall, you’ll find a picture depicting the Calamity. Take a picture with the Camera function on your pad. Return to the teacher during class to show the image.

Teach Me A Lesson 2 Quest

Next, the teacher will ask you to show the students a rare recipe.

Combine Monster Extract, Goron Spice and Hylian Rice to create Monster Curry. Monster Extract can be purchased from Tarrey Town. Goron Spice can be purchased in Goron City. And Hylian Rice is available in Hateno Village.

Complete these two quests and Symin the teacher will give you the small farming plot beside the school. Talk to Uma to begin the ‘Uma’s Garden‘ side quest. You can grow a variety of different crops — but some crops like Endura Carrots will have a lower yield than others.

Give Uma a crop to start with. I used Hylian Rice — an important crop required to rebuild Lurelin Village. Crops take 2 in-game days, or about 48 minutes, to fully grow. You can’t skip time with campfires or rest at the inn. You have to actually pass the amount of time above or your crops won’t grow. I recommend exploring the depths, completing shrines, or just finishing some side-quests you’ve set aside. After growing your first crow you’ll complete the ‘Uma’s Garden‘ quest and be free to grow whatever crops you want.