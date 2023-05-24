Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Walkthrough | Dungeons Guide

A list of all the dungeons, main quest temples, and how to get to them in Tears of the Kingdom.

While the Divine Beasts don’t return to Hyrule, Tears of the Kingdom has four main dungeons (plus the final castle) to explore and conquer. You will need to complete all of these puzzle boxes and face off against their bosses in order to complete the main quest of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Regional Phenomena in Tears of the Kingdom

In this guide we will send you towards the quests that you need to complete in order to get to each dungeon, as well as the guides on how to complete each dungeon. Each of these quests can be started by going to the corresponding Regional Phenomena quest marker.

Wind Temple Dungeon Guide

To start the journey to the Wind Temple, head to the Rito Village in the Northwest.

Fire Temple Dungeon Guide

To start the journey to the Fire Temple, head to the Goron Village in the Eldin Region, Northeast of Hyrule Field.

Water Temple Dungeon Guide

To start the journey to the Water Temple, head to the Zora Domain in the Eastern Hyrule.

Lightning Temple Dungeon Guide

To start the journey to the Lightning Temple, head Southwest for Gerudo Town in the desert.