Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Fire Temple Guide | Dungeon Walkthrough

The Fire Temple is one of the four main dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom. Here's how to solve all its puzzles.

Once you’ve reached the Fire Temple, in Tears of the Kingdom you are going to have to solve a series of puzzles to get through the dungeon. If you need to know where to find the dungeon, follow our Yunobo of Goron City walkthrough, which will guide you through the quest that leads you to this temple deep in the Depths under Hyrule.

More Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

All Skyview Towers Locations & Solutions | Rupee Farming Methods | Arrow & Bomb Farming Methods | How To Get Cold Protection | How To Unlock Autobuild & Camera | How To Upgrade Armor | Great Fairy Locations | How To Upgrade Horses | Horse God Location | How To Unlock The Dream Home Plot | Giant Horse Location | Hylian Shield Location | Glide Suit Locations | Gloom-borne Illness Quest Guide

How to Complete the Fire Temple

First, you will need to use Yunobo’s ability to bust the rock blocking the entrance to the dungeon. Head to the right in the first room for a free chest with 100 arrows inside.

Interact with the altar in the center of the temple to create a teleport point in the dungeon and be shown your objective. There are five locks that you must find and use Yunobo to open. Activate each of these five throughout the five floor dungeon will allow you to face off against its boss, Marbled Gohma.

Fire Temple Lock #1

From the altar, head south until you reach a lava river with a mine cart on the other side. We found that by using a hydrant and Ultrahand to build a path across. Get in the cart and attach a fan to get going on the rail.

Have Yunobo ready to fire into the first switch you see coming along the tracks. This will alter your course and take you to a platform where your cart is stopped. Before you move on, look for a wall you can climb up to a chest. Inside there will be a diamond. Head around the corner and take out the Fire Like to get a Zonaite shield from the chest it ate.

Head along the path until you reach a boulder that you can’t reach until you cross some lava. Use the nearby hydrants to create a bridge over the lava and then use Yunobo’s ability to destroy the boulder blocking the first lock room. Once inside, shoot Yunobo at the gong to activate the first lock.

Fire Temple Lock #2

Now hop back in the cart and hit the switch to continue along the track. This will take you up to floor 2 of the Fire Temple. On the way to your destination you can hop off for a chest with 10 arrows if you need them. Once you reach the end of the track, there will be a switch you can hit to flip the direction of the cart.

Once your cart is flipped, get going again but make sure to fire Yunobo at the track swapper on the railway, so that the cart will now turn right. You’ll eventually hit a gate on a platform with another track to your right. You can continue forward on your current track by hitting the switch that will connect the tracks if you want a chest with 10 arrows. Once you’ve picked up the arrows use Recall to let the cart bring you back to the middle platform.

From here, head to the cart on your left and hit the nearby switch to make the track go forward instead of up. You will arrive in a room with boulders that only Yunobo can break. Only problem is its on the other side of the room across a river of lava. Use a hydrant to make a path of platforms over the lava to get Yunobo there. Go behind the boulder to enter the room where the second lock is. Defeat the Construct here and then ring the gong to proceed.

Fire Temple Lock #3

Use the cart to return to the “middle platform” from the previous section. Now, use the switch to make the track go upwards, instead of straight. This will take you to the third floor of the dungeon.

You will arrive at large open area full of cart parts. Hit the big yellow switch to create an elevator shortcut to the dungeon’s entrance. There are Zonai capsules and an arrow chest to get here. To get to the next lock, attach a rocket to the end of a cart and use it to jump the gap in the tracks that leads southwest.

Once the cart stops you will have to fight a Construct. In this area there is a chest with 10 arrows and a rock puzzle you can solve for a balloon Zonai Device. To move forward, go to the ledge where there are two disconnected bridge parts. Use Ultrahand to attach them and this will create a ramp that can launch Yunobo all the way up to a boulder you might not even have seen in the ceiling.

This causes a box to fall. Hop on top of it and use Recall to enter the first lock on the fourth floor. Hit the gong. From here, glide down to a room you can reach by heading northeast. There is a chest with a ruby here. Move back to the elevator room.

Fire Temple Lock #4

Head to the track that you can make go upwards and plop a cart down. This line will take you directly to the fourth Fire Temple lock on the fifth floor.

In the room the track takes you to you will see a large patch of lava in front of the fourth gong. Use a nearby hydrant to make a platforms that you can use Ultrahand to turn into a bridge. Make it long enough so that you can send Yunobo across the lava to activate the gong.

Fire Temple Lock #5

Turn around and directly opposite the fourth lock is a boulder across a gap. Use the ramp you just made for the fourth gong and make it larger in order to create a bridge up to the boulder. Launch Yunobo into it to get access to the next room. There will be a hole where you can glide down to the last lock on 1F that was previously blocked off.

On the way down, stop by a ledge with a chest for a Soldier II Repear. Once you reach the first floor you can ring the gong and a door will open that puts you right near the alter. Interact with it to cue this dungeon’s boss fight.

How to Defeat Marbled Goma

In phase one of this boss fight, you will need to shoot Yunobo at Goma’s legs using his special ability. Avoid its exploding rock attacks and wait for the right opportunity to strike. After two if its legs are hit, the boss will topple. You must now use this opportunity to climb on top of the rocky beast and attack its eye directly. Use your strongest weapon to deal as much damage as you can before the boss shakes you off.

After getting Marbled Goma down under 50% health, things will get a bit trickier. But don’t worry, the same general strategies still apply. However, now the boss has a move that will entrap you in a circle of rocks. You can use Yunobo to clear a path or you can simply run and climb over them.

Marbled Goma will be on the ceiling after doing this attack. You can either shoot arrows for chip damage or, preferably, use Yunobo to shoot the boss down on the ceiling and rush in for a close-up attack. Repeat this one or two more times to get the boss’s health down to nothing.

T

For completing the dungeon, you’ll get a Heart Container and you’ll be able to use Yunobo’s ability wherever you are, making get through caves much easier.