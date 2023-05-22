Diablo IV Releases Story Launch Trailer

While it’s true that many people play the Diablo franchise for its long-lasting gameplay and the desire to craft a character that can do all sorts of things against various enemies, it’s also fair to say that the storylines help flesh out the world. Without them, we wouldn’t be as invested in the fights to keep Sanctuary away from the forces above and below. The upcoming Diablo IV seeks to build upon all that has come before, and a new trailer highlights the struggle that is soon to arrive, one that involves Lillith and her desire to “empower” those willing to follow her.

As those who follow the lore know, Lillith was the one who helped create Sanctuary alongside her lover in Inarius. They even made a race of beings that you portrayed in the third game. However, her machinations were grander than that, and she tried to build herself a vast army to use for various purposes. While she didn’t succeed in her goal, she hasn’t stopped playing games and is willing to use whatever means to get the power she feels she deserves. As you’ll see in the trailer below, she wants to help bring the children of Sanctuary under her “protection” and will give “freedom” to those who follow her.

Meanwhile, Inarius is leading the armies of heaven against the underworld as they have grown weaker due to the death of the titular Diablo. Diablo was the previous game’s final boss, so the underworld is in a vulnerable state. The trailer even goes so far as to imply Lillith will try and take the throne of the dead for herself. But that could be a misdirection of her true goals. It’s hard to tell with Lillith because, as the trailer notes, “She serves neither” and thus only cares about herself.

Diablo IV has plenty of pressure upon it, no matter how the story unfolds. Gamers are hoping that Blizzard goes back to how some of the more classic versions of the games in the series played versus the mobile version, which made many angry. They want a deep and engaging experience that’ll keep them playing for some time.

Plus, given all that Blizzard has gone through with some of their other titles, not to mention their business practices, they definitely need a win.

The good news is that we won’t have to wait too long for the game to arrive, as it’ll launch on June 6th for console and PC.