Diablo IV Offers A Variety OF Accessibility Options As You Battle Demons

Diablo fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of the next mainline installment, and fortunately, it will come with several accessibility options. If you were ever concerned about going through the game and not having a bit more control over how accessible the gameplay will be, Blizzard hopes to ease your nerves. Today, a new blog post has been published on the official Blizzard Entertainment website that further highlights what changes players can access within the settings.

There’s a big push to make games far more accessible than years before. Of course, you have different control setups, and developers consciously try to provide a solution for other accessible areas. Blizzard is getting ahead of the launch here with Diablo IV by providing players insight as to what accessibility options they will have within the game. The entire post is broken up into sections with assistance being aided to dexterity, text, and vision.

When it comes to dexterity assistance, players can remap their buttons, whether through a controller or a keyboard. Then toggles are available to give players access to their skills and actions. Analog sticks are also swappable if needed, and you can add a persistent target lock to help you stay focused on one enemy.

If you need help with text assistance, there are subtitles that can be activated and tweaked to showcase font colors, scaling, and background opacity. There is also said to be a built-in speech-to-text that allows players to use a microphone to transcribe their speech into the text chat box.

Lastly, it’s highlighted that players can expect vision assistance, with font and cursor resizing being one of the first features you might want to adjust. From there, you’ll have in-game gear audio cues, allowing players to hear an item drop depending on whatever stats they trigger. An example is hearing an audio cue from a legendary item drop. There will also be a highlighter option for different players and items and a screen reader.

With that said, the development team asks players to reach out and provide feedback. They can always refine and make their accessibility options a bit more robust if needed. Currently, Diablo IV is set to launch on June 6, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, a new launch trailer has just dropped for the game, which you can view in the video we have embedded above.